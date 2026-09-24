Oxidative Stress Assay Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Kgaa, And Abcam
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$2.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Research Methodology
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality commitments
1.2.1 AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research trail & confidence scoring
1.3.1 Research trail components
1.3.2 Scoring components
1.4 Data collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Forecast model
1.7.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.7.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degreesynopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Product trends
2.2.2 Type trends
2.2.3 Technology trends
2.2.4 Disease trends
2.2.5 End use trends
2.2.6 Regional trends
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases
3.2.1.2 Advances in diagnostic technologies
3.2.1.3 Increasing awareness of antioxidant therapies
3.2.1.4 Rising research in drug discovery and development
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High cost of instruments
3.2.2.2 Stringent regulatory challenges
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Development of point-of-care testing solutions
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape (Driven by primary research)
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East and Africa
3.5 Technology landscape (Driven by primary research)
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.1.1 Widespread adoption of fluorescence-based ROS assays
3.5.1.2 Integration with flow cytometry and high-content imaging
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.5.2.1 Development of multiplex oxidative stress assays
3.5.2.2 Expansion of high-specificity probes and targeted sensors
3.6 Future market trends (Driven by primary research)
3.7 Impact of AI and Generative AI on the market (Driven by primary research)
3.8 Pricing analysis, 2025 (Driven by primary research)
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 Global
4.2.2 North America
4.2.3 Europe
4.2.4 Asia-Pacific
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers and acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships and collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Kits
5.3 Reagents
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Indirect assays
6.2.1 Protein-based assays
6.2.2 Lipid-based assays
6.2.3 Nucleic acid-based assays
6.3 Antioxidant capacity assays
6.3.1 Glutathione assays
6.3.2 Ascorbic acid assays
6.3.3 Cell-based exogenous antioxidant assays
6.4 Enzyme-based assays
6.5 Reactive oxygen species-based assays
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Technology, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay
7.3 Flow cytometry
7.4 Chromatography
7.5 Microscopy
7.6 Other technologies
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Disease Type, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Cardiovascular disease
8.3 Respiratory diseases
8.4 Cancer
8.5 Diabetes
8.6 Other diseases
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries
9.3 Academic research institutes
9.4 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
9.5 Clinical laboratories
9.6 Other end users
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Spain
10.3.5 Italy
10.3.6 Netherlands
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 South Korea
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Argentina
10.6 Middle East and Africa
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 UAE
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Abcam
11.2 Agilent Technologies
11.3 BioVision
11.4 Biorbyt
11.5 Cayman Chemical
11.6 Cell Biolabs
11.7 Dojindo Molecular Technologies
11.8 Elabscience Bionovation Inc.
11.9 Enzo Life Sciences
11.10 Merck KGaA
11.11 Promega Corporation
11.12 QIAGEN
11.13 RayBiotech
11.14 StressMarq Biosciences
11.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific
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