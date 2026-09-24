SERIOUSLY COOL CARS WITH EXCEPTIONAL PROVENANCE AT BROAD ARROW's 2026 ZOUTE LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTIONS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Broad Arrow's Zoute Concours Auction takes place on Friday 9 October in collaboration with the prestigious Zoute Grand Prix Car Week, closely following by Global Icons: Zoute Online, open for bidding 5-14 October at broadarrowauctions.com | Final highlights for 9 October Zoute Concours Auction led by one-of-one 2000 BMW M5 Volkswagen W10 Prototype, commissioned and driven by Ferdinand Piëch | 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupé, one of the best preserved, unrestored examples in the world also joins Zoute Concours Auction lineup | Period-correct Porsche Renntransporter tribute in Global Icons: Zoute Online auction presents rare opportunity to enhance any motorsport collection | Complete digital catalogue for the Zoute Concours Auction along with information on all cars set for Global Icons: Zoute Online available at broadarrowauctions.com

BICESTER, United Kingdom, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), has curated a selection of seldom-seen cars with exceptional provenance and of significant interest for both its second annual Zoute Concours Auction, taking place on Friday 9 October 2026 and its Global Icons: Zoute Online

From sporting stars to royalty, reimagined icons to paddock heroes, these are cars that can be described as seriously cool and extremely collectable. They are expected to create intense interest among the international collector car community when they are offered at the prestigious Approach Golf in Knokke-Heist, Belgium in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix Car Week, and via the latest edition of Broad Arrow's Global Icons Online Auction series.

“Collector cars come in all shapes and sizes and from all eras,” says Philip Kantor, Vice Chairman of Europe and Senior Car Specialist at Broad Arrow Auctions.“Often it is the story behind a car that significantly enhances its desirability, and at the Zoute Concours Auction and Global Icons Online sale, we are proud to be presenting a selection of cars with remarkable provenance. Whether it is a unique prototype, a car owned by royalty or a car that has written its own chapter in motoring history, these are extremely desirable automobiles that we expect to inspire some exciting bidding for both buyers and sellers.”

Ferdinand Piëch played such a key role in the global automotive industry that in 1999 he was named Car Executive of the Century. The grandson of Ferdinand Porsche, he led the Volkswagen Group for over two decades, pulling it back from the brink of bankruptcy in 1993, partly by instilling one of his big passions, engineering. At the turn of the Millenium, BMW ruled the performance sedan class with its mighty E39 M5 and Piëch decided to explore a Volkswagen rival. To do this he looked to the VR-engine, already familiar in the VR6 but he expanded it to become the W10, a 5.0-litre powerhouse delivering 473 horsepower and 592 Nm of torque.

Then he put the engine into this BMW M5, an incredibly unique prototype featuring an engine that would go on to form the basis, not of a performance sedan, but the W16 that would power the Bugatti Veyron. Boasting 79 horsepower more power than a factory-built M5, Piëch used this prototype as his personal car during testing, further bestowing it with exceptional provenance. Only three W10 engines were ever created, one of which remains in Germany, a second is presented in standalone form as part of this unique lot and the remaining example sits beneath the bonnet of this one-of-a-kind M5. Developed in secrecy at the time, it is believed the costs of the project reached €2.000.000 before it was shelved, but not only did this car, finished in Carbon Black Metallic with a black leather interior, survive, it is now presented as an opportunity to own an experimental prototype that tells a remarkable story of engineering innovation, performance and rivalry.

Only 1,400 Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing Coupés were produced, each extremely collectable in its own right. Occasionally one comes along that is in such remarkable original condition and with such exceptional documentation, that its story is elevated beyond the status of all others. The car offered at Broad Arrow's Zoute Concours Auction is such an example, delivered new through the official Swiss importer with its earliest recorded owner being Hans Huwyler, owner of the Touring Garage in Lenzburg.

Elegantly finished in medium green with plaid seat inserts, this matching-numbers example is offered with comprehensive history, including two original logbooks documenting the car's mileage dating back to 1968. Owned by the Huwyler family for nearly half a century, the car lived in Switzerland and California, but since 2006 has been part of the collection of renowned Mercedes-Benz 300 SL expert, Ben Valkenburg, who exported it to Belgium.

Beyond the desirable 'NSL' camshafts that added 10 horsepower and Rudge wheels, Huwyler's position as a Mercedes-Benz dealer and technician enabled him to add other rare Swiss options to the car, including a dual-point distributor and a radiator that features a special shroud for cold starts, perfect for Alpine conditions. A multiple class winner, including at the ADAC Nürburgring Classic, this is one of the very best preserved and unrestored examples of the 300 SL anywhere in the world.

In the history of motorsport, one of the most famous vehicles of all is not a race car, but the Porsche Renntransporter, used to shuttle its factory race cars to circuits around Europe. In the 1960s, Porsche had to turn to Mercedes-Benz for a solution and found it in the O 317, which was supplied as a rolling chassis to coachbuilders. Porsche commissioned three, each of which would go on to sport some of the most iconic motorsport liveries of all time, including the Porsche System Engineering maroon and silver.

Only two original Renntransporters remain. This wonderful tribute is based on a genuine O 317 chassis and was restored at the request of a racing driver who wanted a period-correct transporter for their 1965 Porsche 911 race car. It features new aluminium panels, a refreshed interior and its OM 346.911 straight-six, 10.8-litre diesel engine has been extensively rebuilt. This tribute to the famous Porsche Renntransporter is offered as part of Broad Arrow's Global Icons: Zoute Online 2026

Provenance also extends to a selection of collector cars owned by sporting stars and royalty, including the late Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty's

When it comes to tennis royalty, Pete Sampras thoroughly deserved his crown, and his 2000 BMW Z8 (Estimate: €250.000 - €350.000) .

Other cool cars that will be offered for sale at the Zoute Concours Auction include two superbly reimagined examples of Lancia history. The first is a 1976 Lancia Kimera EVO037 (Estimate: €950.000 - €1.150.000) one of only 27 produced. Finished in Kimera Luci del Bosco, the same shade of brown used on the Lamborghini Miura, chassis no. 018 was completed early in 2025 and its 2.1-litre, four-cylinder engine propels it to 100 km/h in only three seconds with a top speed of 310 km/h. It is a compelling tribute to rallying's golden age, as is a 1991 Lancia Delta Integrale Futurista by Automobili Amos (Estimate: €325.000 - €425.000).

Less powerful but equally endearing is a

Alternatively, if you prefer to tour in elegant French style then a 1966 Citroën DS 21 Cabriolet Palm Beach by Chapron (Estimate: €180.000 - €220.000)

Capable of touring both on and off-road is a

“Our first Zoute Concours Auction was a great success in 2025 and the selection of cars for our second visit to Zoute Grand Prix Week is perhaps even more exciting,” says Gregory Tuytens, Head of Consignments, Belgium and The Netherlands at Broad Arrow Auctions.“We are looking forward to welcoming both buyers and sellers to Knokke-Heist to share in what will be a wonderful atmosphere with some truly exceptional cars you won't find anywhere else.”

Additional information on Broad Arrow's Zoute Concours Auction and Global Icons: Zoute Online auction is available at broadarrowauctions.com. The complete digital catalogue for The Zoute Concours Auction is now available

Further details and images available on request.

Media accreditation now open.

Ends.

Editor's Notes

Photo Credit: All images Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.8 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world's largest community of car lovers. For more information, please visit or .

The Hagerty Automotive Intelligence team uses their collector car expertise to analyse Hagerty's massive trove of public auction results, private sales and insurance data, and buyer and seller behaviour. Learn more about how we collect our data at hagerty.com/valuation-tools.

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Attachments



Singular 2000 BMW M5 Volkswagen W10 Prototype ex-Ferdinand Piëch offered at Broad Arrow's Zoute Concours Auction in Belgium on October 9 2016 Bentley Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase ex-Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II offered in Broad Arrow's Global Icons: Zoute Online Auction.

CONTACT: Ian Kelleher Broad Arrow Auctions +1 917-971-4008... Meghan McGrail Broad Arrow Auctions +1 519-365-8750...