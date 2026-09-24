Global Horse Racing Market 2026-2031: Digital Wagering, Live Streaming And Sponsorship Opportunities Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Online betting, live streaming, AI analytics and virtual racing are boosting engagement, creating opportunities in tech partnerships, simulcasting, sponsorships and premium events

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Horse Racing Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global horse racing market is forecast to grow from USD 127.34 billion in 2026 to USD 195.40 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 8.9%. Market expansion is being supported by the rapid adoption of online betting platforms, real-time race streaming, mobile applications, and data-driven wagering technologies.

Horse racing remains an established part of the global sports and betting industry, combining a strong sporting heritage with an increasingly digital commercial model. North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific continue to represent key regional markets due to their established racing infrastructure, prominent events, active betting communities, and long-standing cultural connections to the sport.

Global Horse Racing Market Growth Drivers

Growing interest in horse racing as both a spectator sport and wagering activity is a major market driver. Countries including the United Kingdom, the United States, France, and Japan continue to attract substantial racecourse attendance, betting turnover, sponsorship investment, and media interest. Broader participation among younger audiences and women is also helping racing organizations expand their customer base.

The continued development of online horse racing betting is accelerating market growth by enabling remote participation across mobile and desktop platforms. Mobile wagering applications, peer-to-peer betting systems, live odds, and integrated streaming services are making race content more accessible while increasing transaction volumes and audience engagement.

Investment in racecourses, premium events, international festivals, and promotional campaigns is further strengthening the industry. Major racing events generate revenue through betting, sponsorships, hospitality, ticket sales, broadcasting agreements, and international simulcasting. Social media and digital marketing are also helping operators reach global audiences and maintain engagement throughout the racing calendar.

Market Challenges and Regulatory Pressures

Animal welfare remains one of the most significant challenges facing the global horse racing market. Scrutiny surrounding training practices, race-related injuries, veterinary standards, and post-racing care has encouraged regulators and industry organizations to introduce stricter compliance requirements. Market participants are increasingly expected to demonstrate transparency and invest in enhanced safety and welfare programs.

Gambling regulation also affects market accessibility and revenue potential. Tighter advertising controls, licensing requirements, responsible gambling obligations, and restrictions on betting activities can increase operational complexity. In addition, horse racing faces growing competition from esports, digital gaming, casino platforms, and other sports betting categories competing for consumer attention and discretionary spending.

Technology and Segment Outlook

The horse racing market is segmented by racing type, betting format, distribution channel, and geography. Win bets, single bets, doubles, and trebles account for a significant share of wagering revenue. Racecourse betting remains important, particularly during high-profile events, while online platforms and hybrid distribution models continue to gain market share.

Artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, real-time odds generation, virtual racing simulations, and personalized mobile experiences are reshaping the competitive landscape. Streaming platforms are expanding international access to races, while data analytics supports pricing, customer engagement, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Competitive and Strategic Outlook

The competitive landscape includes racecourse operators, betting technology providers, bookmakers, media businesses, and breeding and training organizations. Prominent participants include Churchill Downs Incorporated, The Stronach Group, Keeneland Association, Godolphin, and Gulfstream Park Racing Association.

Leading companies are prioritizing mobile betting development, analytics integration, premium event investment, digital content distribution, and strategic technology partnerships. International simulcasting and expanded media-rights agreements are also creating additional opportunities to diversify revenue and strengthen global market presence.

Report Benefits



Analysis of regional markets, customer segments, consumer preferences, policies, and socioeconomic factors

Assessment of market drivers, emerging trends, regulatory developments, and competitive conditions

Evaluation of market-entry, geographic expansion, investment, and revenue-growth opportunities

Strategic insights for startups, research institutions, consultants, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large organizations Actionable intelligence supporting product development, demand forecasting, and competitive positioning

Report Coverage



Historical market data from 2021 to 2024 and forecasts from 2026 to 2031

Revenue forecasts across major segments and geographic markets

Analysis of growth opportunities, market challenges, supply chains, regulations, and industry trends

Competitive positioning, market-share assessment, and strategic evaluation Company profiles covering products, strategies, financial performance, and key developments

The global horse racing market is expected to maintain strong growth as online betting, mobile engagement, streaming technology, and international participation become more influential. Although animal welfare concerns and regulatory pressures will continue to shape industry strategy, investment in responsible operations, digital innovation, and premium racing content is expected to support long-term market development through 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Market Segmentation

1.5. Currency

1.6. Assumptions

1.7. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

1.8. Key Benefits to the Stakeholder

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Research Processes

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. CXO Perspective

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Analyst View

5. GLOBAL HORSE RACING MARKET BY RACING TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Win bet

5.3. Single

5.4. Double

5.5. Treble

5.6. Others

6. GLOBAL HORSE RACING MARKET BY MODE OF RACING

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Online

6.3. Racecourse

6.4. Lottery Store

6.5. Others

7. GLOBAL HORESE RACING MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. by Racing Type

7.2.2. by Mode of Racing

7.2.3. by Country

7.2.3.1. USA

7.2.3.2. Canada

7.2.3.3. Mexico

7.3. South America

7.3.1. by Racing Type

7.3.2. by Mode of Racing

7.3.3. by Country

7.3.3.1. Brazil

7.3.3.2. Argentina

7.3.3.3. Others

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. by Racing Type

7.4.2. by Mode of Racing

7.4.3. by Country

7.4.3.1. United Kingdom

7.4.3.2. Germany

7.4.3.3. France

7.4.3.4. Italy

7.4.3.5. Spain

7.4.3.6. Others

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. by Racing Type

7.5.2. by Mode of Racing

7.5.3. by Country

7.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia

7.5.3.2. UAE

7.5.3.3. Others

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. by Racing Type

7.6.2. by Mode of Racing

7.6.3. by Country

7.6.3.1. Japan

7.6.3.2. China

7.6.3.3. India

7.6.3.4. South Korea

7.6.3.5. Taiwan

7.6.3.6. Thailand

7.6.3.7. Indoensia

7.6.3.8. Others

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Market Share Analysis

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Churchill Downs Incorporated

9.2. The Stronach Group (1/ST)

9.3. Keeneland Association, Inc.

9.4. Godolphin

9.5. Gulfstream Park Racing Association

9.6. Santa Anita Park

9.7. Kentucky Downs LLC (The Mint Gaming Hall)

9.8. Woodbine Entertainment Group

9.9. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club

9.10. The New York Racing Association

9.11. British Horseracing Authority (BHA)

9.12. Betfair (Flutter Entertainment)

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