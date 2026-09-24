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Turkish Airlines Seals Record 150-Jet Boeing 737 MAX Deal
(MENAFN) Turkish Airlines finalized a landmark agreement with Boeing on Wednesday to purchase up to 150 737 MAX aircraft, marking the carrier's largest single-aisle order from the manufacturer in its history.
The deal, sealed after negotiations that stretched back to 2025, forms a key pillar of Turkish Airlines' long-term growth strategy, aimed at reinforcing its short- and medium-haul network while accelerating fleet expansion. The signing took place in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Under the terms, Turkish Airlines has placed a firm order for 100 Boeing 737-8 jets, with options secured for an additional 50 737 MAX aircraft. The agreement also builds in flexibility for the carrier to upgrade to the Boeing 737-10 — the largest variant in the 737 MAX lineup — allowing it to scale fleet capacity up or down in response to shifting passenger demand and operational needs across its route network.
"This agreement represents an important step in line with our strategy to expand our fleet," said Murat Seker, chairman of the Board and Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines. "The new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will bring greater efficiency and flexibility to our operations and support the extensive flight network we serve from our Istanbul hub."
Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said the order underscored the "mutual trust and shared vision" underpinning the two companies' longstanding partnership. "We are proud to continue supporting Turkish Airlines as it expands its Istanbul-based network, connecting more people to more destinations around the world, while also supporting Türkiye's aviation ecosystem," Pope said.
Fuel efficiency drives network push
The incoming jets are expected to bolster Turkish Airlines' short- and medium-haul operations, particularly on high-traffic domestic and international routes. The airline said the Boeing 737-8 delivers stronger range and payload capacity alongside a 20% cut in fuel consumption and emissions compared to the aircraft it will replace — efficiency gains the carrier says will help it adapt to evolving operational demands as its fleet and network grow.
Turkish Airlines and its subsidiary AJet currently fly more than 200 Boeing aircraft, spanning the 737 MAX, 737 Next-Generation, 787 Dreamliner and 777 Freighter models. Wednesday's order builds on Turkish Airlines' 2025 purchase of 75 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, deepening an already extensive relationship between the two companies.
Industrial ties deepen
Beyond aircraft purchases, Turkish Airlines and Boeing are pursuing broader long-term cooperation to strengthen Türkiye's aviation sector. Earlier this year, the two companies signed a strategic memorandum of understanding on industrial participation, establishing a framework centered on three pillars: capability development, value creation and business opportunities.
Trump touts Boeing wins
US President Donald Trump seized on the announcement Wednesday, highlighting aircraft deals involving Türkiye and Bangladesh as a win for Boeing, American manufacturing and US exports. "Big day for Boeing and American manufacturing!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Trump said Türkiye and Bangladesh had together announced purchases totaling 111 Boeing aircraft, with options for 50 more. He credited Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and the Department of Commerce with helping secure the agreements, projecting they would generate tens of billions of dollars in sales and sharply boost US exports while supporting tens of thousands of American jobs nationwide.
"The Market is recognizing what Boeing and I have known all along: When you build in America, export from America, and support American workers, you make your company stronger," Trump said.
The deal, sealed after negotiations that stretched back to 2025, forms a key pillar of Turkish Airlines' long-term growth strategy, aimed at reinforcing its short- and medium-haul network while accelerating fleet expansion. The signing took place in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Under the terms, Turkish Airlines has placed a firm order for 100 Boeing 737-8 jets, with options secured for an additional 50 737 MAX aircraft. The agreement also builds in flexibility for the carrier to upgrade to the Boeing 737-10 — the largest variant in the 737 MAX lineup — allowing it to scale fleet capacity up or down in response to shifting passenger demand and operational needs across its route network.
"This agreement represents an important step in line with our strategy to expand our fleet," said Murat Seker, chairman of the Board and Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines. "The new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will bring greater efficiency and flexibility to our operations and support the extensive flight network we serve from our Istanbul hub."
Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said the order underscored the "mutual trust and shared vision" underpinning the two companies' longstanding partnership. "We are proud to continue supporting Turkish Airlines as it expands its Istanbul-based network, connecting more people to more destinations around the world, while also supporting Türkiye's aviation ecosystem," Pope said.
Fuel efficiency drives network push
The incoming jets are expected to bolster Turkish Airlines' short- and medium-haul operations, particularly on high-traffic domestic and international routes. The airline said the Boeing 737-8 delivers stronger range and payload capacity alongside a 20% cut in fuel consumption and emissions compared to the aircraft it will replace — efficiency gains the carrier says will help it adapt to evolving operational demands as its fleet and network grow.
Turkish Airlines and its subsidiary AJet currently fly more than 200 Boeing aircraft, spanning the 737 MAX, 737 Next-Generation, 787 Dreamliner and 777 Freighter models. Wednesday's order builds on Turkish Airlines' 2025 purchase of 75 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, deepening an already extensive relationship between the two companies.
Industrial ties deepen
Beyond aircraft purchases, Turkish Airlines and Boeing are pursuing broader long-term cooperation to strengthen Türkiye's aviation sector. Earlier this year, the two companies signed a strategic memorandum of understanding on industrial participation, establishing a framework centered on three pillars: capability development, value creation and business opportunities.
Trump touts Boeing wins
US President Donald Trump seized on the announcement Wednesday, highlighting aircraft deals involving Türkiye and Bangladesh as a win for Boeing, American manufacturing and US exports. "Big day for Boeing and American manufacturing!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Trump said Türkiye and Bangladesh had together announced purchases totaling 111 Boeing aircraft, with options for 50 more. He credited Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and the Department of Commerce with helping secure the agreements, projecting they would generate tens of billions of dollars in sales and sharply boost US exports while supporting tens of thousands of American jobs nationwide.
"The Market is recognizing what Boeing and I have known all along: When you build in America, export from America, and support American workers, you make your company stronger," Trump said.
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