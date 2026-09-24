FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jim Thompson, owner of JetStream AC in the Houma, Louisiana, area, is set to appear on Blue Collar America TV, where he will share insights on HVAC service, customer care, leadership, and building a family business.Blue Collar America is a cinematic docuseries that spotlights the operators building the real world - the general contractors, trade experts, and construction leaders turning plans into reality through skill, leadership, and execution. Each episode takes viewers inside the journey of a successful contractor, revealing how they win jobs, manage crews, solve problems under pressure, and scale in one of the toughest industries.You can find out more about the show by going to websiteIn this episode, Thompson will explore taking over his family's HVAC business, overcoming significant family challenges, rebuilding the company, and creating a customer-focused approach centered on comfort and efficiency. He will also discuss leadership, personal growth, and the importance of setting an example for younger generations.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Blue Collar America continues to spotlight individuals working in skilled trades and building businesses through hands-on expertise.Jim's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

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Jim Thompson to Appear on Blue Collar America TV News Provided By Inside Success TV September 24, 2026, 08:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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