FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Matt Mast, founder of The Mast Organization and a real estate developer and home builder, is set to appear on Blue Collar America TV, where he will share insights on real estate development, construction, and his approach to finding new ways to build and execute projects.Blue Collar America is a cinematic docuseries that spotlights the operators building the real world - the general contractors, trade experts, and construction leaders turning plans into reality through skill, leadership, and execution. Each episode takes viewers inside the journey of a successful contractor, revealing how they win jobs, manage crews, solve problems under pressure, and scale in one of the toughest industries.You can find out more about the show by going to websiteIn this episode, Mast will explore his path from starting in real estate with $3,000 to building more than $16 million in eight years, along with his focus on development, execution, discipline, and challenging traditional approaches to housing.Matt's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Matt Mast

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Matt Mast to Appear on Blue Collar America TV News Provided By Inside Success TV September 24, 2026, 08:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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