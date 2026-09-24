Pastor Matthew Allen To Appear On Kingdom Creators TV
Kingdom Creators is a groundbreaking faith-based TV series that shines a light on Christian entrepreneurs who credit their success not just to strategy or hustle, but to God. Each episode features real, raw stories from business owners who've navigated trials, setbacks, and uncertainty – and came out stronger because they put their trust in Him.
You can find out more about the show by going to website
In this episode, Allen will discuss how discipleship homes can combine spiritual development with practical skills, community accountability, and hands-on support for people seeking a new direction. He will also explore the importance of restoration, creating supportive environments, and helping individuals confront past struggles while developing a renewed sense of purpose.
Through their work at Radiant Dayton Church and the Restoration Station, the couple has focused on supporting individuals navigating difficult circumstances and creating pathways toward personal and spiritual growth. Angela's experience serving women through the Restoration Station brings an additional perspective on healing, identity, and rebuilding after hardship.
Matthew and Angela Allen's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting
Pastor Matthew Allen
Kingdom Creators TV
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