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GBP/USD Signal 24/09: Bears Prevail As US Dollar Surge
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3100. Add a stop-loss at 1.3350. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3350. Add a stop-loss at 1.3100.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has plunged to the oversold level of 25. Also, the Average Directional Index (ADX) has jumped, a sign that the downward trend is continuing.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTherefore, the path of least resistance for the pair is 1.3100. On the flip side, there is a risk that the pair will rebound as investors start to buy the dip.Ready to trade our free daily Forex trading signals? We've shortlisted the best UK forex brokers in the industry for you.
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