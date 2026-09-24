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BTC/USD Signal 24/09: Bitcoin Loses Momentum
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 90,000. Add a stop-loss at 80,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 80,000. Add a stop-loss at 90,000.
The next key catalyst for Bitcoin and other assets will be the upcoming Donald Trump and Xi Jinping meeting.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has been in a strong uptrend in the past few months. It has soared from a low of 57,700 to a high of 87,266 this month. It jumped above the crucial resistance level of 82,525, its highest level on September 3rd.The coin has formed a golden cross pattern as the 50-day moving average has crossed the 200-day moving average level. Bitcoin is also attempting to form a break-and-retest pattern by retesting the key level of 82,500.Therefore, there is a likelihood that the coin will bounce back, and possibly retest this month's high of 87,266. A move above that level will point to more gains, potentially to 90,000.Ready to trade our free daily Forex trading signals? We've shortlisted the best MT4 crypto brokers in the industry for you.
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