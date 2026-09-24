Why GBP/USD's Decline May Have Further To Run
Looking at the very short-term picture, we are seeing what might be a rapid bullish head and shoulders pattern printed within just a few hours, and this suggests we might start the London session with a bullish retracement.-pimg- src= data-src= class="img-responsive center LazyLoading" lazy=loading alt=image>GBP/USD H1 Price Chart Suggesting Short-Term Bullish PullbackGBP/USD Faces a US Data Reality CheckThe blind spot for GBP/USD this week may be the assumption that the pound's domestic story remains the decisive driver. Sterling still has support from persistent UK inflation and a Bank of England that is reluctant to signal rapid easing, but that support could prove fragile if incoming US data again point to resilient demand and inflation pressures that are slow to fade. The key risk is not necessarily an overtly hawkish Federal Reserve signal; it is that labour-market, spending or inflation-related releases reinforce the idea that US interest rates may need to remain restrictive for longer than markets expect. That would give the dollar renewed support, even without a major shift in UK expectations. A market positioned for the BoE to underpin GBP/USD could therefore be vulnerable to a more subtle repricing: not a collapse in sterling confidence, but a reassessment of how much easing the Fed can realistically deliver. H2 Resistance Levels That Could Challenge the Bearish ViewAt what point does the outlook become bullish? We can spot a very obvious level quickly, which has a confluence of horizontal flipped support to resistance, a half number, and the likely position of the upper edge of the bearish linear regression analysis structure – 1.3350. However, the price might struggle to get there. Yet if it does, this could be an excellent opportunity for a short swing trade entry.Below that, what stands out the most is the resistant zone between 1.3294 and 1.3309, which is obviously confluent with the round number at 1.3300. If the price gets established above this small zone, it would be a more minor but significant bullish sign.
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