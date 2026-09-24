Irrigation Water Stir Intensifies In Anupgarh-Gharsana As Raj Farmers Block NH-911

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 24 (IANS) The farmers' agitation over the irrigation water crisis in the Anupgarh-Gharsana region intensified on Thursday, with protesters blocking National Highway 911 near Patroda village.

The road blockade was staged by farmers associated with the 'Khet Bachao Kisan Bachao Samiti' (Save Farm, Save Farmer Committee), which has been leading an agitation in Gharsana over irrigation water.

A large number of farmers gathered near the Patroda bus stand and sat on the highway, disrupting traffic. Farmers had earlier announced that the agitation would be expanded if their demands were not addressed.

Road blockades were also reported from rural areas around Anupgarh. In Luniya, farmers blocked the road near the bus stand in the morning. The protesters maintain that the irrigation water shortage is not confined to one area but is affecting agricultural activity across the region.

Meanwhile, a separate sit-in by the Kisan Mazdoor Vyapari Sangharsh Samiti continued for the fourth consecutive day outside the Anupgarh ADM's office. The protesting farmers have said the agitation will continue until the government issues clear written orders on irrigation water regulation in line with their demands.

A government delegation held talks with farmers on Wednesday amid the continuing agitation. During the meeting, an assurance was reportedly given that irrigation water would be provided for five rounds. Officials also indicated that a sixth round could be considered after assessing the water inflow situation in the dams.

However, farmer leaders continue to demand eight rounds of irrigation water. They argue that the available water in the dams and previous water-regulation arrangements justify their demand.

Farmers have appealed to people from across the region to join the agitation.

Amid the escalating protest, the Chief Engineer of the Irrigation Department is being sent from Jaipur to Anupgarh. According to farmer leaders, a meeting with the Chief Engineer is scheduled for around 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Anupgarh ADM office.

The farmers are expected to demand a written order guaranteeing regulation for eight rounds of irrigation water.

They have made it clear that verbal assurances alone will not be sufficient to end either the sit-in protest or the planned mass demonstration.

The agitation has also focused on the functioning of Irrigation Department officials and the condition of the canal network. Late Wednesday night, reports emerged that Irrigation Department official Pradeep Rastogi had been transferred to Hanumangarh following demands raised by the protesting farmers.

Farmers have been questioning the functioning and approach of officials and are seeking concrete action on several issues, including irrigation-water regulation, accountability of officials and renovation of canals.

The protesters have maintained that the agitation will continue until the government provides written assurances and action on their key demands.