Gautam Adani Lays Foundation Stone Of Rs 4,000 Crore 'Adani Arogya Mandir' In Kolkata

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 24 (IANS) The Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday announced an investment of Rs 4,000 crore for building a 2,000-bed hospital and medical college in the New Town area near here.

Laying the foundation stone of the multi-speciality hospital along with state Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Gautam Adani said that the“Adani Arogya Mandir will be a world-class, not-for-profit medical institution that will have 2,000 beds - with a thousand beds catering to the economically weaker sections of society, eligible under State and Central health insurance schemes.”

The billionaire philanthropist said that at the heart of this institution will be a medical college supported by advanced research and care facilities and is expected to generate over 10,000 jobs across the healthcare ecosystem of the state.

“However, building a stronger Bengal must go beyond any one institution. While healthcare can transform individual lives, infrastructure can transform the opportunities available to millions. And this is where our larger commitment to Bengal begins,” Gautam Adani said.

Gautam Adani announced a bigger investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in Bengal by 2035 across sectors spanning ports, logistics, power generation, power transmission and distribution, roads, bridges and ropeways, green cement and hyperscale data centres.

The Adani Group Chairman pointed out that Bengal is the natural maritime and logistics bridge connecting India's vast industrial heartland and the Northeast with the Bay of Bengal. Bengal is also the best positioned to connect with the maritime trade routes deep into Southeast Asia and beyond which also gives the state a structural advantage few regions can match and the potential to become not just a gateway but also one of Asia's greatest integrated industrial and economic platforms, he added.

Terming Bengal's cultural identity with its ghats, architecture, art, literature and festivals as as“precious,” he said that“these are not separate from Bengal's development. They are part of what makes Bengal worth building for.”

“And therefore, alongside our industrial and healthcare initiatives, we are also committed to supporting the restoration of the historic Writers' Building, the revitalisation of Kumartuli Ghat and initiatives that showcase the art of Kolkata's Durga Pujas to the world,” he said.

Gautam Adani added that progress cannot be measured only in kilometres of roads, megawatts of power or rupees invested. A society must also care for its people and protect the culture, memories and institutions that give it identity.