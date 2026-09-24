Nanyang Interview: Exploring Opportunities In China's Largest Free Trade Port - Financial Video Series Goes Live Arabian Post
Economists interviewed for the series said that, as a key gateway to the world's second-largest single market, ASEAN businesses cannot afford to overlook the historic opportunity to enter the Chinese market through Hainan. Chen Bo, Senior Research Fellow at the East Asian Institute of the National University of Singapore, said that with multiple policy incentives taking effect, the next decade represents a golden opportunity for Hainan. Xiao Saizi, a professor at the University of Nottingham Malaysia, noted that in the six months since the launch of special customs operations, the number of foreign trade companies registered in Hainan has grown rapidly. High-end manufacturing and processing industries-including chip packaging and testing, premium food processing, aviation maintenance, green energy, medical devices, and biopharmaceuticals-are among the sectors most likely to benefit.
Located at the southernmost tip of China, Hainan is within a four-hour flight of 21 Asia-Pacific countries. This natural geographic advantage makes it an important springboard for ASEAN businesses seeking to enter the Chinese market. Xiao said that Hainan received 106 million domestic and international tourist visits in 2025, making it an ideal testing ground where foreign investors can test the market at relatively low cost.
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