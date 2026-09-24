Microsoft Commits $10 Billion-Plus To Gulf Expansion Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiMicrosoft plans to invest more than $10 billion across the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait by 2030, extending its cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure while placing digital resilience at the centre of its Gulf strategy.
The spending programme will cover continued infrastructure development and a broader expansion of Microsoft's operations across the four countries, Vice Chair and President Brad Smith said on Wednesday. He said the company was maintaining investments planned before the Iran war and adding further commitments despite the heightened security risks affecting the region.
“We're sustaining all the investments we planned to make before this conflict started, and we're in fact adding to them,” Smith said, describing the pace of planned spending as aggressive.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment