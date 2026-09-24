Pezeshkian Conditions Hormuz Access On Sanctions Relief Arabian Post
Addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Pezeshkian said Iran could not accept a system in which other countries benefited from the strategic waterway while Tehran itself faced restrictions on shipping.“We cannot be the historical guardian of a waterway that everyone benefits from, yet be deprived of the freedom of navigation even in our own waters,” he said.
He also warned that the permanent deployment of what Iran regards as hostile naval forces would not create maritime security.“The security of shipping cannot be ensured by undermining the security of coastal states,” Pezeshkian said, linking freedom of passage through Hormuz directly to sanctions relief and the lifting of the US blockade on Iranian ports.
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