Federal Judge Restores Access For Three Barred Outlets Arabian Post
US District Judge Timothy J. Kelly issued a temporary restraining order early Thursday directing senior administration officials to immediately return and reinstate the outlets' White House hard-pass credentials. The order blocks enforcement of the ban for 14 days unless the court orders otherwise while the organisations pursue their broader constitutional challenge.
Kelly said the record did not support the administration's assertion that revoking the passes was necessary to protect national security. He noted that Trump had publicly tied the exclusion to what the president described as false and negative coverage, rather than to any identified security violation by the journalists.
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