Leaked Github App Keys Retain Live Access Arabian Post
GitGuardian said it tested 4,802 RSA private keys discovered in GitHub-related contexts alongside an App ID and found 474, or about 10 per cent, still authenticated successfully against GitHub's API. Those keys represented 440 distinct GitHub Apps, underscoring the persistence of credentials that remain usable until manually revoked.
The findings, published on September 22, followed an analysis of more than 500,000 exposed RSA private keys collected in GitGuardian's dataset of publicly leaked secrets. Researchers narrowed the pool to keys associated with GitHub Apps, then signed JSON Web Tokens and queried GitHub's /app API endpoint to establish whether each credential was still valid.
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