Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Lawmakers Reject Medicines Security Initiative

Swiss Lawmakers Reject Medicines Security Initiative


2026-09-24 04:13:39
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The House of Representatives does not support the popular initiative 'Yes to the security of medical supplies'. Parliamentarians instead endorsed the government's direct counter-proposal. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss lawmakers reject medicines security initiative This content was published on September 24, 2026 - 08:45 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Nationalrat lehnt Medikamentenversorgungs-Initiative ab Original Read more: Nationalrat lehnt Medikamentenversorgungs-Initiati

The chamber agreed that while the initiative addresses a genuine problem, the Federal Council's counter-proposal was better because it was more targeted than the popular initiative.

The initiative to boost Swiss research, development, production and storage of medicines, submitted in 2024, was too broadly worded and went too far for lawmakers.

More More Pharma supply chains From Covid to Hormuz, what has Switzerland learned about drug shortages?

This content was published on Apr 23, 2026 While immediate drug shortages aren't expected, experts say the Middle East conflict could impact medicine availability in Switzerland.

Read more: From Covid to Hormuz, what has Switzerland learned about drug short

MENAFN24092026000210011054ID1111708505



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search