Swiss Lawmakers Reject Medicines Security Initiative
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Nationalrat lehnt Medikamentenversorgungs-Initiative ab
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Read more: Nationalrat lehnt Medikamentenversorgungs-Initiati
The chamber agreed that while the initiative addresses a genuine problem, the Federal Council's counter-proposal was better because it was more targeted than the popular initiative.
The initiative to boost Swiss research, development, production and storage of medicines, submitted in 2024, was too broadly worded and went too far for lawmakers.More More Pharma supply chains From Covid to Hormuz, what has Switzerland learned about drug shortages?
This content was published on Apr 23, 2026 While immediate drug shortages aren't expected, experts say the Middle East conflict could impact medicine availability in Switzerland.Read more: From Covid to Hormuz, what has Switzerland learned about drug short
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