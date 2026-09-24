Deutsch de Nationalrat lehnt Medikamentenversorgungs-Initiative ab Original Read more: Nationalrat lehnt Medikamentenversorgungs-Initiati

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The House of Representatives does not support the popular initiative 'Yes to the security of medical supplies'. Parliamentarians instead endorsed the government's direct counter-proposal. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss lawmakers reject medicines security initiative This content was published on September 24, 2026 - 08:45 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The chamber agreed that while the initiative addresses a genuine problem, the Federal Council's counter-proposal was better because it was more targeted than the popular initiative.

The initiative to boost Swiss research, development, production and storage of medicines, submitted in 2024, was too broadly worded and went too far for lawmakers.

More More Pharma supply chains From Covid to Hormuz, what has Switzerland learned about drug shortages?

This content was published on Apr 23, 2026 While immediate drug shortages aren't expected, experts say the Middle East conflict could impact medicine availability in Switzerland.

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