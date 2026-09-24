Severe Weather Caused Chf60m Swiss Crop Damage
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Unwetter sorgten für Ernteschäden von geschätzt fast 60 Millionen
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Read more: Unwetter sorgten für Ernteschäden von geschätzt fast 60 Mill
The months of April to August were the driest and hottest since records began in 1901 and led to significant crop failures, said Hagel Schweiz. The insurance company expects 5,800 claims for the current year.
The drought was responsible for 45% of the claims, while hail accounts for 48%.“This year's drought clearly shows just how much agriculture is already suffering from the effects of climate change,” said Hagel Switzerland.
Summer crops such as potatoes, maize, sugar beet and sunflowers were particularly hard hit. Due to the high compensation payments, Hagel Switzerland also expects a significantly negative operating result.More More Climate adaptation Switzerland feels cost of record summer heat
This content was published on Sep 14, 2026 Record heat and drought hit Switzerland hard. Here's how the historic summer affected communities, farming, business and nature.Read more: Switzerland feels cost of record summer
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