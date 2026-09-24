Deutsch de Unwetter sorgten für Ernteschäden von geschätzt fast 60 Millionen Original Read more: Unwetter sorgten für Ernteschäden von geschätzt fast 60 Mill

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The summer drought and hail storms caused CHF59.2 million in crop damage, according to agricultural insurer Hagel Schweiz. This is almost three times as much damage as last summer. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Severe weather caused CHF60m Swiss crop damage This content was published on September 24, 2026 - 08:57 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The months of April to August were the driest and hottest since records began in 1901 and led to significant crop failures, said Hagel Schweiz. The insurance company expects 5,800 claims for the current year.

The drought was responsible for 45% of the claims, while hail accounts for 48%.“This year's drought clearly shows just how much agriculture is already suffering from the effects of climate change,” said Hagel Switzerland.

Summer crops such as potatoes, maize, sugar beet and sunflowers were particularly hard hit. Due to the high compensation payments, Hagel Switzerland also expects a significantly negative operating result.

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This content was published on Sep 14, 2026 Record heat and drought hit Switzerland hard. Here's how the historic summer affected communities, farming, business and nature.

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