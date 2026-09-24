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White House Defends Decision to Restrict Media Access
(MENAFN) White House officials defended the Trump administration’s decision to remove CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the premises, saying the outlets had breached the administration’s standards of conduct, according to a court filing submitted Tuesday.
The filing said the alleged violations involved “trafficking in verifiable falsehoods about national security and other issues, and publishing sensitive or classified information.”
“Access to the White House is a privilege — not a right,” the document states, arguing that the decision does not breach First Amendment protections and pointing to historical instances in which presidents have granted certain journalists greater access than others.
The filing also described the measure as preliminary, giving the three news organizations until Friday to contest the decision.
The dispute began Friday after Trump announced on Truth Social that the outlets would be barred from the White House, accusing them of repeatedly publishing or broadcasting material that he described as “FICTION and LIES.”
The following Saturday morning, journalists representing CNN, MS NOW and Politico were refused entry to the White House grounds, while their press credentials were taken away.
By Monday, the three organizations had filed a lawsuit challenging the administration’s action. They argued that the restrictions “brazenly discriminates based on editorial viewpoint” and violate their rights under the First Amendment.
The filing said the alleged violations involved “trafficking in verifiable falsehoods about national security and other issues, and publishing sensitive or classified information.”
“Access to the White House is a privilege — not a right,” the document states, arguing that the decision does not breach First Amendment protections and pointing to historical instances in which presidents have granted certain journalists greater access than others.
The filing also described the measure as preliminary, giving the three news organizations until Friday to contest the decision.
The dispute began Friday after Trump announced on Truth Social that the outlets would be barred from the White House, accusing them of repeatedly publishing or broadcasting material that he described as “FICTION and LIES.”
The following Saturday morning, journalists representing CNN, MS NOW and Politico were refused entry to the White House grounds, while their press credentials were taken away.
By Monday, the three organizations had filed a lawsuit challenging the administration’s action. They argued that the restrictions “brazenly discriminates based on editorial viewpoint” and violate their rights under the First Amendment.
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