403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palestinian Cause Remains Central at UN Assembly Despite Visa Dispute
(MENAFN) The Palestinian issue continued to receive significant attention during the UN General Assembly despite the United States refusing visas to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other officials, according to a Palestinian official.
Palestinian Presidency spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said efforts to prevent the Palestinian delegation from taking part in the General Assembly and presenting its position had failed to push the Palestinian cause out of the international spotlight.
He said the United States had again refused to issue visas to Abbas and Palestinian officials for the second consecutive year, preventing them from traveling to New York for the Assembly’s meetings.
As a result, Abbas was permitted to address the gathering through a prerecorded video message.
The Palestinian official said the issue continued to feature prominently in statements delivered by Arab and international delegations, despite the absence of the Palestinian president in person.
The UN Headquarters Agreement, signed between the United Nations and the United States in 1947, requires the host country to facilitate access to the organization’s New York headquarters for representatives of states and entities taking part in UN meetings.
On Sept. 17, the UN General Assembly approved Abbas’s participation through a recorded address after the US declined to issue him an entry visa.
Palestinian Presidency spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said efforts to prevent the Palestinian delegation from taking part in the General Assembly and presenting its position had failed to push the Palestinian cause out of the international spotlight.
He said the United States had again refused to issue visas to Abbas and Palestinian officials for the second consecutive year, preventing them from traveling to New York for the Assembly’s meetings.
As a result, Abbas was permitted to address the gathering through a prerecorded video message.
The Palestinian official said the issue continued to feature prominently in statements delivered by Arab and international delegations, despite the absence of the Palestinian president in person.
The UN Headquarters Agreement, signed between the United Nations and the United States in 1947, requires the host country to facilitate access to the organization’s New York headquarters for representatives of states and entities taking part in UN meetings.
On Sept. 17, the UN General Assembly approved Abbas’s participation through a recorded address after the US declined to issue him an entry visa.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment