Godrej Enterprises, CII Launch 'Udaan' To Strengthen MSME Supplier Capabilities

MENAFN - KNN India)Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) has launched 'Udaan', an industry-led initiative with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to strengthen the operational capabilities of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in its supplier network.

The programme, which begins with supplier partners in Aligarh, will use a structured Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) framework to improve productivity, resource efficiency, process performance and continuous improvement practices.

TPM Support For MSME Suppliers

GEG, together with the CII TPM Club of India, has developed a dedicated TPM curriculum for participating MSMEs. Specialist TPM consultants will provide on-ground support to suppliers for implementation and capability development, reported Economic Times.

The cluster-based programme will focus on identifying and eliminating operational losses, improving productivity and strengthening ownership and continuous improvement across participating units.

Programme To Expand Across 10 Cities

GEG said Udaan will be expanded to 10 cities as part of its wider supplier capability-building programme.

Progress will be monitored through quarterly reviews, periodic assessments and factory audits conducted by CII representatives and industry experts. Suppliers completing the programme will receive formal recognition from GEG and CII.

(KNN Bureau)