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Indonesia Reports Rising Respiratory Infections Amid Widespread Wildfires
(MENAFN) Indonesia has recorded approximately 175,000 cases of acute respiratory infections in regions affected by ongoing forest and land fires since August, according to the country’s Health Ministry.
“Cumulative cases of Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI/ISPA) of 175,000 have been recorded across 63 affected districts in six provinces between August 18 and September 21,” ministry spokesman Berton Panjaitan told reports on Wednesday.
“This includes 40,363 cases in children under five years,” he added.
Forest and land fires have continued for months, with dry conditions prevailing since June and contributing to the spread of fires across parts of Sumatra and Kalimantan.
Indonesia has mobilized 64 aircraft and 54,394 personnel since August as authorities work to contain the fires, according to government figures cited in reports.
Japan has also sent three CH-47 Chinook helicopters and around 180 military personnel, including flight crews and support teams, to help conduct water-bombing operations in Kalimantan, according to Indonesia’s Defense Ministry.
“Cumulative cases of Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI/ISPA) of 175,000 have been recorded across 63 affected districts in six provinces between August 18 and September 21,” ministry spokesman Berton Panjaitan told reports on Wednesday.
“This includes 40,363 cases in children under five years,” he added.
Forest and land fires have continued for months, with dry conditions prevailing since June and contributing to the spread of fires across parts of Sumatra and Kalimantan.
Indonesia has mobilized 64 aircraft and 54,394 personnel since August as authorities work to contain the fires, according to government figures cited in reports.
Japan has also sent three CH-47 Chinook helicopters and around 180 military personnel, including flight crews and support teams, to help conduct water-bombing operations in Kalimantan, according to Indonesia’s Defense Ministry.
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