Research Reveals The Most Common Choices Used In The Casino

Gamblers are most likely to bet on red, gravitate towards the hearts suit and opt for even numbers, according to research.

A poll of 1,000 casino players uncovered the most and least popular choices taken when playing games like roulette and blackjack.

The king is the favourite face card, with the jack being the least, while the lucky number seven was the most preferred digit, followed by five and 10.

Clubs were the least favoured suit, with only three per cent of participants seeing it as their top option, whereas 48 per cent had no preference at all.

The study was commissioned by co [], which teamed up with Judi James to reveal what your preferred suit says about you.

She said:“Red can excite the nervous system. It is associated with the strongest emotions like anger, passion, hate and love. It will feel like a powerful option at a moment when we want to feel strong, confident, invincible and lucky.

“The heart will be an empathetic choice. When we gamble it is the organ of the body we listen to the most, with the increased heart rate prompted by excitement and anticipation.

"We also link the symbol to being loved though, making it feel like the lucky choice.

“The King will fuel our need to feel strong and powerful as we bet.

“Our 'lucky' numbers pander to our self-belief system rather than reality.

"Even when they have never brought us luck in the past, we enjoy using them as they not only help avoid the pressure of decision-making but by calling them 'lucky' we get to portray and to see ourselves in an optimistic, winning light.”

The research also found 31 per cent insist on using the same number, colour or suit even if it lost several times in a row.

While 22 per cent make their decisions based on strategy, compared to 18 per cent who make based on luck.

However, half of those polled (50 per cent) use a combination of the two when gambling.

The main reasons for using a lucky number when having a flutter were because of personal significance (23 per cent), past wins (23 per cent) and superstition (17 per cent).

It also emerged 66 per cent believe luck influences their choices.

But 27 per cent always or often stick to the same numbers, colour and suits – with just 17 per cent having never opted for such method.

When it comes to good luck, this is most associated with numbers (25 per cent), followed by face cards (16 per cent) and colours (nine per cent).

While random choices (30 per cent), previous successes (27 per cent) and statistical belief (27 per cent) were the main reasons for choosing the gambling options they do.

The study, carried out via OnePoll, found overall, slots was the game most played (34 per cent), followed by roulette (22 per cent), poker (15 per cent) and blackjack (13 per cent).

Laura Pearson, a spokesperson from co, said:“It's interesting to see the most popular moves and to hear the psychology around it.

“You can feel like you have made a choice at random, but there is a lot more in it than that.”