MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) CHOUCHOU & FRIENDS Opens The First Global Flagship Store, Launching the 'One City, One Store' Strategy with More Than 300 New Products

Shanghai, Sept 23, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The first CHOUCHOU & FRIENDS global flagship store officially opened at No. 558 East Nanjing Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai. Occupying a total floor area of 570 square metres, it is China's first multi-celebrity-IP immersive fan experience flagship store, bringing music, trendy toys and culture together in one trendy experience space. A significant step in Star Plus Legend's offline retail matrix, the store is set to become a city-level trendy IP landmark in the heart of East Nanjing Road's core commercial district.

Zhou Peimin, Chief Operating Officer of Star Plus Legend Group, said in her opening speech:“Shanghai is not only a trendsetter for China's consumer market, but also a key gateway through which global brands and trend culture reach China and Chinese brands reach the world. East Nanjing Road sits at the very intersection of Shanghai-style commercial heritage and contemporary youth culture. Choosing this address for the first store is a deliberate first step in Star Plus Legend's 'One City, One Store' strategy. Through this space, we hope to bring younger, more contemporary trendy content to East Nanjing Road, give consumers a cultural experience worth lingering in and returning to, and leave behind an IP memory for Shanghai that people can take away and share.”

Music Woven into Architecture, An Immersive Space Unfolds Floor by Floor

As the centrepiece of the store experience, the interior design takes its cues from the aesthetics and storytelling of Jay Chou's classic songs, linking fans' shared musical memories with somewhere to meet offline, creating a fan space to wander through, play in and linger in.

This experience is clearly perceptible from the facade. A signature giant clock installation pays tribute to“Counter-clockwise Clock”, giving the space a sense of time running backwards. Standing on East Nanjing Road, passers-by immediately register a musical symbol that belongs to CHOUCHOU. The building as a whole draws on the retro European Gothic aesthetic of“William's Castle”. The period stone cladding, carved arched windows, stained glass and fireplace settings recreate the song's fantastical castle atmosphere in physical form. Music is no longer something merely heard, it becomes a scene you can see and walk into.

Inside, the narrative unfolds floor by floor. 1F, the“Star's Living Room”, carries the retro European villa facade through to the interior, with a giant chiming clock installation, large art toy sculptures and lighting strips, complemented indoors by stained glass, a fireplace-and-sofa lounge, a central large art toy island and a blind box retail area. The floor balances shopping with photo-taking and rest, recreating the feel of a living room where fans gather. On 2F, the“CHOUCHOU Universe” stages blue nebula resin flooring, time-space photo-frame installations and happiness-making capsule pods to create a walk-through IP universe, with immersive photo spots and storytelling at its core. 3F, the“Secret Loft”, is expected to open to the public in November 2026 and is planned to house a hidden restaurant and an acoustics laboratory party space, extending the store beyond retail into community gathering.

More Than 300 SKUs at Launch, with Global Debuts and City Exclusives in the Spotlight

Beyond the spatial experience, the store's product line-up is equally rich. During the opening period, the store is unveiling a first drop of more than 300 SKUs across seven categories: collectible figures and blind boxes, themed plush, trendy accessories, home and lifestyle, digital peripherals, city exclusives and cross-brand collaborations. The range covers both collectible large art toys and series blind boxes, and practical spin-offs for everyday use, delivering on the promise of“collect it, wear it, use it”.

At the centre of the opening line-up are six plush series-Earphone CHOUCHOU, Poker Encounter, Football CHOUCHOU, Dim Sum Is Busy, Absolute Pitch and Milk Tea CHOUCHOU-unveiled as a surprise, each with its own distinctive theme concept and cute, playful styling, adding a younger, more comforting and more collectible note to the store's trendy toy offer. The“Kung Fu Soccer × CHOUCHOU” collaboration series brings together the rousing spirit of sport and the CHOUCHOU character. Using trendy toys as a medium to connect with film and television culture, the series creates a new form of expression between the thrill of a sports storyline and the approachability of the IP character. Star Plus Legend's original IP MAJI DOGGIE goes on sale in a physical store for the first time, joined by IPs including WAKAEMO, further broadening the store's IP matrix and giving consumers more characters to choose from and interact with.

Also in the mix is the“Shanghai Flagship Store City Exclusive Series”, inspired by Shanghai's urban culture and the architecture of the flagship store itself. It turns Shanghai-style motifs such as the East Nanjing Road store, the Oriental Pearl Tower and Magnolia into collectible souvenirs, so that customers can“Bring the flagship store and Shanghai memories home”. Several limited editions make their global debut during the opening period and are available only at the East Nanjing Road flagship store. From cross-brand collaborations to original IP incubation, and from city exclusives to collectible figures, the range strengthens the store's content and gives the opening line-up greater depth and freshness, all assembled with genuine care.

“One City, One Store” Strategy Kicks Off as the Offline Retail Matrix Accelerates

Beyond products, the store's IP strategy and expansion roadmap are equally well defined. Anchored by CHOUCHOU, Jay Chou's official anime-style IP character, the store will continue to introduce more global celebrity IPs over time, supporting multi-IP co-existence. Zhou Peimin said the flagship store operates a“One City, One Store; One City, One Custom Design” model, and will keep the space fresh with regularly updated products, themes, collaborations and cultural content, so that every visit offers new discoveries and experiences. Next, Central China's first flagship store, in Changsha, will open on September 24, followed by flagship stores in Chengdu and Guangzhou. The store network will also bring in overseas trendy IP content and work with Unitree Robotics to explore a new business track of“trendy IP + smart hardware”.

For Star Plus Legend, opening its first global flagship store is both a key step in extending from IP operation into physical, on-the-ground experience and an important milestone in upgrading the offline retail matrix from robot shops and pop-up stores into flagship-store experience spaces. The opening is only the starting point. The store will keep refreshing its content around new IP releases, artist collaborations, city exclusives and offline community events, so that every visit feels new and the opening buzz turns into lasting content appeal and urban trend vitality.

Zhou Peimin said the company aims to build IPs for the long term, approach business through a cultural lens and use physical space as a point of connection. Products are not simply merchandise, but part of the IP narrative; a store is not a one-off photo spot, but the beginning of an ongoing relationship between the brand and its customers. CHOUCHOU & FRIENDS' vision is to become a world-class trendy celebrity IP platform deeply rooted in Chinese culture, connected to global creative resources and in step with the era's direction of high-quality development in the cultural sector. Using trendy IPs as a vehicle, it will tell compelling cultural stories for a new era and bring Chinese trend culture to the world.

About Company

Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited (6683) was founded in 2017 and primarily focuses on IP creation and operation, leveraging IP-driven synergies to expand into AI + robotics and new consumption in the healthy lifestyle sector. The Company was successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in July 2023, approved for inclusion in the Hang Seng Composite Index in February 2024, and formally entered the Hong Kong Stock Connect in March of the same year. In September 2025, Star Plus Legend announced the acquisition of approximately 1.17% equity in National Stadium Co., Ltd. (the operator of the Bird's Nest), becoming the only private-sector shareholder of the Bird's Nest to date. In November of the same year, Star Plus Legend announced that it had become a strategic shareholder of Galaxy Corporation Co., Ltd (“Galaxy”), a well-known entertainment management company in South Korea, strengthening its global IP presence. Galaxy boasts a roster of globally influential artists, including Kwon Ji-Yong (also known as G-DRAGON), Kim Jong-kook, and Song Kang-ho.

In the field of IP creation and operation, the Company maximizes the influence of its artists by creating personalized character and content IPs tailored to each individual. In terms of character IPs, the Company has established deep collaborations with core celebrities such as Jay Chou and Liu Keng-hung, resulting in two iconic IPs -“CHOUCHOU” and“Coach Liu”. And the cumulative number of fans of the existing celebrity IP portfolio has reached 280 million. In 2023, the Company collaborated with a top Hollywood visual effects team to create the digital human of“CHOUCHOU” for Jay Chou and launched the first metaverse trailer,“The Awakening”. The authorization of the digital human of CHOUCHOU to China Mobile as its Dynamic Star Ambassador, 5G Metaverse Pioneer, and 5G Video Ringtone Ambassador signifies Star Plus Legend's successful expansion of its IP licensing business into the digital content sector. In 2022, the Company assisted Liu Keng-hung in becoming a national fitness coach and also developed his official anime-style persona and digital human, "Coach Liu”. In 2026, Liu Keng-hung was selected into the first batch of quality online streamers under the Quality Online Streamer Cultivation Project. In addition, the Company introduced a new original IP character,“WAKAEMO,” in 2025, and launched a collaboration programme with 100 international pop artists to build a global artist network and promote the internationalisation of Chinese celebrity IPs.

In terms of content IP, the Company created Jay Chou's first outdoor reality show“J-Style Trip” in 2020, which has aired for three seasons. In 2024, it launched“Yue Lai Yue Kuai Le”, a music talk show hosted by Harlem Yu. In 2025, the Company rolled out micro-variety shows and sports variety shows featuring Liu Keng-hung, including“Nothing But Fifty” and“Geng Wo Qi Jiu Dui Le”, as well as the city fitness family event series“Geng Fitness 5KM” and the fun competition“G-VERSE Celebrity Tennis Invitational”, among others. In terms of events, the Company invests in or produces the world tour concerts of Jay Chou and Kwon Ji-Yong, as well as concerts featuring artists from the Star Plus Legend portfolio. Relying on its own IP resources to drive content development, the Company has launched cultural tourism projects in over twenty cities worldwide, deepening the integrated development of“IP + Culture + Tourism + Business + Sports + Performance”. In September 2025, Star Plus Legend partnered with Shanghai Museum to host the themed art show“The Remarkable Ancestors - CHOUCHOU's Time Travel Adventure”, making“CHOUCHOU” the first celebrity IP to enter a national museum. To mark the 25th anniversary of Jay Chou's debut, the Etersource brand announced the release of the officially authorized Jay Chou“Carnival” World Tour collectible cards series, for which Star Plus Legend serves as the exclusive global distributor.

In the AI + robotics segment, the Company announced a strategic partnership with Yushu Technology, a global leader in robotics. The two parties will serve as each other's strategic partners worldwide and will jointly develop consumer-grade Robot products. The first collaborative product, a quadruped robot dog with strong IP attributes, made its first public debut at the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Tourism Festival. Furthermore, Star Plus Legend and Yushu Technology have established a joint venture to explore the new field of“IP + Robotics + AI”. The Joint Venture Company will be primarily responsible for the creation and development of consumer-grade IP robots (including pet quadruped robots and performing humanoid robots) and IP derivative products (the“Products”), and will have exclusive rights to sell and operate the Products.

In the new consumption in the healthy lifestyle sector, the Company focuses on developing and selling health management and skincare products. Its portfolio includes several brands: MODONG, a health management brand that promotes low-sugar and low-carb diet; Bonggie, which features food products with clean ingredient list; Dr. INYOU, which focuses on nutrition balance; Dr. MG, a skincare brand which targets recombinant collagen; and VIVICYCLE, a light-exercise lifestyle brand that integrates fitness into everyday life. According to CIC, MODONG Coffee ranked first in China's bulletproof drink market by gross merchandise value (GMV) for six consecutive years from 2020 to 2025, with cumulative sales reaching 130 million cups over the six years. Bonggie Matcha Powder became the best-selling product in the Douyin natural powder market in 2023. In addition, the MODONG brand has received honors such as the“AA Well-known Trademark” and“Jiangsu Famous Trademark”. In March 2025, MODONG underwent brand revitalisation and launched the new MODONG MAGIC series, promoting the brand concept "A Cup On-the-Go: Crafting Magic for Healthy Living", and officially announced Hannah Quinlivan as the brand ambassador.

In terms of business operations, Star Plus Legend relies on its core IPs, integrates various application scenarios, and advances a global expansion strategy to build a full-chain ecosystem covering IP incubation, operation, and monetisation. In addition, the Company actively embraces cutting-edge technology and pioneers the new“IP + Robotics + AI” track, shaping a comprehensive model of“IP + Content + Technology + Consumption” to create a complete commercial closed loop. Through technological empowerment and scenario-based innovation, the Company is building a“Global IP Development and Operation Platform,” advancing from an“IP Creator and Operator” to an“Ecosystem Operator for Happiness Experiences”.

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Source: Star Plus Legend Holdings LimitedSectors: Retail & eCommerce, Art, Music & Design, Regional