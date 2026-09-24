France, Britain, Canada Reaffirm Support For Palestinian State

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): France, Britain and Canada have strongly reaffirmed their support for the establishment of a Palestinian state and efforts to achieve a two-state solution at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In his address, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Israel's restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza, describing the situation as a“shame” for the world, Al Jazeera reported.

“If we remain inactive in the face of the situation in Gaza, what credibility will we have?” Macron said.

He added that humanitarian corridors had remained closed for some time, even after a ceasefire had been established.

Macron also criticised Israel's actions in the West Bank, saying that, in his view, violating the sovereignty of countries in the region under the pretext of ensuring Israel's security would ultimately undermine Israel's own security.

Macron, along with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, also co-chaired a meeting at the UNGA on Palestinian statehood.

Burnham told delegates from dozens of countries that failure to achieve a two-state solution would“corrode trust” in politicians who had spoken about the issue but failed to take action.

He also announced that Britain had banned trade in goods from Israeli settlements in the West Bank and described the E1 settlement project as an attempt to prevent the realisation of a two-state solution. Britain, France and Canada had earlier announced coordinated measures concerning goods from Israeli settlements.

Carney announced that Canada would provide C$100 million, equivalent to around US$71 million, in international assistance for Palestinians.

He said 80 percent of the funding would be used for direct humanitarian assistance, while the remaining 20 percent would support peace and security, including Canada's multi-year programme to train Palestinian police officers in the West Bank.

Carney said Palestinians in Gaza continued to face immense human suffering, while Israelis faced threats from Hamas and Iran.

According to the report, Canada has pledged more than C$600 million, equivalent to around US$426 million, for Palestinian civilians since the start of the Gaza war. The Canadian government has separately confirmed that its total assistance commitments to Palestinians have exceeded C$600 million.

kk/sa