Ukraine Ready For 'Energy Ceasefire' With Russia: Zelenskyy

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Kyiv remains ready for a bilateral“energy ceasefire” with Russia, provided Moscow stops targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy made the remarks after separate talks with US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham in New York, where he was attending the United Nations General Assembly.

According to Al Jazeera, Zelenskyy met with Trump for about 40 minutes. He said the talks focused on efforts to end Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, now in its fifth year.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy described the talks as“positive and productive,” saying both the United States and Ukraine wanted to see the war ended before winter.

“Both the US and Ukraine want to see this senseless Russian war ended before winter. We discussed potential de-escalatory steps that can open up the way to diplomacy,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the UN headquarters in New York, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was ready to halt strikes on Russian energy facilities if Russia stopped attacking Ukraine's energy system.

“We are ready for energy ceasefire,” he said.“If they don't want us to attack their diesel and refineries, and etc, we are ready – if they will not attack our energy system, our electricity, heating system, water supplies.”

However, Zelenskyy stressed that he had not discussed with Trump any unilateral decision by Kyiv to stop attacks on Russia's oil industry.

In recent days, Trump has expressed concern over the damage caused by Ukrainian attacks on Russia's fuel-processing capacity, saying the attacks were contributing to higher diesel prices globally.

Before meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump told reporters that Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries would be among the issues they would discuss.

Zelenskyy also warned in a post on Telegram on Tuesday that Russia was planning“a new massive attack” against Ukraine.

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