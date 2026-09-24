Afghan, Uzbek Officials Discuss Challenges Facing Tuti Maidan Gas Block

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan and Uzbek officials have discussed the status of the Tuti Maidan gas block, challenges hindering implementation of its contract and joint efforts to resolve the outstanding issues.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said in a statement that a technical delegation led by the ministry's senior adviser for petroleum affairs, Mullah Ahmad Jan, met with Uzbekistan's Minister of Mining and Industry in Tashkent.

The two sides discussed the current status of the Tuti Maidan gas block and the technical and financial challenges affecting implementation of the contract. They stressed the need for joint efforts to address the problems.

The Afghan delegation said that when an Uzbek delegation previously visited Afghanistan to help resolve the issues surrounding the gas block, the two sides had set a 120-day period to jointly assess the problems and take practical steps toward resolving them.

The Afghan delegation assured the Uzbek side that Afghanistan would provide the necessary cooperation and facilitate the resolution of any issues within the authority of the Islamic Emirate in order to support progress on the project.

The Uzbek side, meanwhile, pledged to take the necessary measures to address the financial and technical challenges facing the Tuti Maidan gas block.

Uzbekistan's Minister of Mining and Industry said the contract for the gas block had been signed between a private company and Afghanistan's Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, but that Uzbekistan considered itself responsible for the project at the government level.

He said Uzbekistan was ready to cooperate with Afghanistan on monitoring and financing the project, as well as resolving the existing challenges.

The Afghan delegation also reaffirmed its readiness to provide the necessary cooperation and coordination, saying Afghanistan supported expanding economic and infrastructure cooperation between the two countries based on mutual interests.

According to reports, the Tuti Maidan gas field is located in Jawzjan province, with part of the field extending into Faryab province.

sa