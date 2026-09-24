Herat Governor, Iranian Delegation Discuss Trade, Transit Development

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Herat Governor Mawlawi Islam Jar has held talks with a delegation from Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development on the completion of the Abu Nasr Farahi road, expansion of the Herat–Khaf railway and efforts to boost trade and transit between Afghanistan and Iran.

According to a statement issued by the Herat governor's media office, the Iranian delegation was led by Seyed Abdullah Arjaei, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran.

The two sides discussed progress on the Abu Nasr Farahi road project, expansion of transport cooperation at the Islam Qala border crossing, development of the Herat–Khaf railway, and ways to increase bilateral trade.

The Iranian delegation expressed appreciation for the cooperation of Herat's local administration in the construction of the Abu Nasr Farahi road and emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in trade and transit.

Mawlawi Islam Jar described the Herat–Khaf railway and the Islam Qala border crossing as key economic routes for Afghanistan.

He said further development of these facilities could contribute significantly to expanding trade and transit between Afghanistan and Iran.

The governor also raised concerns over existing challenges affecting exports and imports at the Islam Qala border crossing. The Iranian delegation assured him of its cooperation in addressing the issues.

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