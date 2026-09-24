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Israeli Forces Fatally Shoot Palestinian Man in West Bank
(MENAFN) The Israeli army shot and killed a Palestinian man at the Beit Ur checkpoint west of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank on Wednesday evening, alleging he had carried out a car-ramming attack that left an Israeli soldier seriously wounded.
The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as Mahmoud Mohammed Mahmoud Suleiman, 29, confirming he was killed by Israeli army gunfire west of Ramallah. Before his death was officially announced, a Palestinian channel reported that Israeli forces had opened fire on a Palestinian man at the checkpoint and moved to tighten military measures across the Ramallah area.
The Israeli army said in a statement that a "car-ramming attack" had taken place near the Maccabim, also known as Beit Ur, checkpoint, later confirming its forces had shot and killed the alleged attacker at the scene. Israeli police, giving their account, claimed the Palestinian drove his vehicle directly at a police patrol, striking and seriously injuring one of its members. Police subsequently clarified that the wounded individual was an Israeli soldier accompanying the patrol under a joint cooperation arrangement, adding that forces at the scene opened fire on the Palestinian and killed him.
Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported the injured soldier was 40 years old and in serious condition. An Israeli radio station identified him as Neria Leiter, son of Israel's ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter. The broadcaster noted the ambassador had already lost another son, Moshe Yedidya, earlier in the war, and reported that Leiter was traveling from Washington to Israel following the incident.
Israeli forces have repeatedly killed Palestinians at West Bank checkpoints after alleging attempted attacks, and in a number of past cases, later findings have contradicted the military's initial accounts, indicating that Palestinians were shot merely on suspicion rather than in response to a genuine threat.
The occupied West Bank remains blanketed by a dense network of Israeli military checkpoints that severely restrict Palestinian movement between cities and towns. Wednesday's killing comes amid a broader escalation in Israeli military raids and attacks against Palestinians since the start of the Gaza genocide.
The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as Mahmoud Mohammed Mahmoud Suleiman, 29, confirming he was killed by Israeli army gunfire west of Ramallah. Before his death was officially announced, a Palestinian channel reported that Israeli forces had opened fire on a Palestinian man at the checkpoint and moved to tighten military measures across the Ramallah area.
The Israeli army said in a statement that a "car-ramming attack" had taken place near the Maccabim, also known as Beit Ur, checkpoint, later confirming its forces had shot and killed the alleged attacker at the scene. Israeli police, giving their account, claimed the Palestinian drove his vehicle directly at a police patrol, striking and seriously injuring one of its members. Police subsequently clarified that the wounded individual was an Israeli soldier accompanying the patrol under a joint cooperation arrangement, adding that forces at the scene opened fire on the Palestinian and killed him.
Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported the injured soldier was 40 years old and in serious condition. An Israeli radio station identified him as Neria Leiter, son of Israel's ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter. The broadcaster noted the ambassador had already lost another son, Moshe Yedidya, earlier in the war, and reported that Leiter was traveling from Washington to Israel following the incident.
Israeli forces have repeatedly killed Palestinians at West Bank checkpoints after alleging attempted attacks, and in a number of past cases, later findings have contradicted the military's initial accounts, indicating that Palestinians were shot merely on suspicion rather than in response to a genuine threat.
The occupied West Bank remains blanketed by a dense network of Israeli military checkpoints that severely restrict Palestinian movement between cities and towns. Wednesday's killing comes amid a broader escalation in Israeli military raids and attacks against Palestinians since the start of the Gaza genocide.
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