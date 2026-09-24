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Young Worker Dies After Fall During Colosseum Lighting Work
(MENAFN) A 22-year-old worker died after falling approximately 10 meters while working on the installation of a new lighting system at Rome’s Colosseum, according to reports.
The incident took place around midnight, and emergency responders were unable to save the worker.
Italian prosecutors have launched an investigation into possible manslaughter and violations of workplace safety regulations. The case has initially been registered against unknown individuals as investigators work to determine how the accident occurred.
Carabinieri officers are gathering documents and other evidence while examining whether required safety measures were properly implemented.
Initial findings indicated that the worker was wearing a safety harness but apparently did not have a rope connected to it at the time of the fall.
Two other workers who were present at the site were questioned by investigators as part of the inquiry.
Italy’s Culture Ministry ordered construction and installation work at the Colosseum to be halted until further notice. The Archaeological Park of the Colosseum also temporarily closed the ancient monument to visitors.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the incident had “shocked and saddened” the country and offered condolences to Moretti's relatives, friends and colleagues.
“Dying at 22 is unacceptable, even more so if it happens in the workplace,” Meloni said, calling for a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.
The incident took place around midnight, and emergency responders were unable to save the worker.
Italian prosecutors have launched an investigation into possible manslaughter and violations of workplace safety regulations. The case has initially been registered against unknown individuals as investigators work to determine how the accident occurred.
Carabinieri officers are gathering documents and other evidence while examining whether required safety measures were properly implemented.
Initial findings indicated that the worker was wearing a safety harness but apparently did not have a rope connected to it at the time of the fall.
Two other workers who were present at the site were questioned by investigators as part of the inquiry.
Italy’s Culture Ministry ordered construction and installation work at the Colosseum to be halted until further notice. The Archaeological Park of the Colosseum also temporarily closed the ancient monument to visitors.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the incident had “shocked and saddened” the country and offered condolences to Moretti's relatives, friends and colleagues.
“Dying at 22 is unacceptable, even more so if it happens in the workplace,” Meloni said, calling for a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.
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