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Prime Minister Of Republic Of Haiti Meets Minister Of State At The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs


2026-09-24 04:05:01
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Prime Minister of the Republic of Haiti Alix Didier Fils-Aime met Thursday with HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, as well as the latest developments in the Republic of Haiti.

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Gulf Times

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