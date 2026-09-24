Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Several Officials On Sidelines Of 81St UNGA Session
His Excellency met separately with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin Corinne Amori Brunet, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia Sara Beysolow Nyanti, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali Abdoulaye Diop, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Luminita Odobescu, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic Maria Tripodi, the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, the European Union Special Representative for the Gulf region Luigi Di Maio, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Rabab Fatima.
The meetings discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to deepen and expand it, the latest developments in the region, and a range of issues of mutual interest.
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