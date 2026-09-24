UN Secretary-General Expresses Concern Over Deteriorating Situation In Ethiopia
In a statement, Guterres called on the parties to exercise maximum restraint, immediately reduce tension, protect civilians and ensure that humanitarian partners have safe and unhindered access to those in need of assistance, and avoid actions that could lead to a wider and more destructive conflict.
The Secretary-General reiterated his support for the efforts of the African Union, including by former President Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, aimed at easing tensions and re-engaging the parties to talks in good faith under the framework of the Pretoria Agreement.
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