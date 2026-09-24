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Ireland Premier Rejects Israeli Football Criticism of Manager
(MENAFN) Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin has criticized comments made by the Israel Football Association about Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson, describing the remarks as "unacceptable."
Speaking to reporters in New York, Martin called for the comments to be withdrawn.
"I think those are unacceptable remarks. They should be withdrawn."
Martin also referred to comments previously made by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regarding the scale of destruction and loss of life resulting from Israel’s war in Gaza following the Hamas attack in October.
"I think [UN Chief] Antonio Guterres said that he had never in his lifetime seen the level and scale and death and destruction as he witnessed in terms of the Israeli government's war on Gaza in the aftermath of the horrific Hamas attack in October preceding the war," he said.
"Our manager is saying the exact same thing. And Israel can't keep denying what the world knows and what the world understands," Martin added.
The dispute followed criticism from the Israel Football Association after Hallgrimsson was asked whether the political circumstances surrounding Ireland’s upcoming matches against Israel could make it difficult to keep his players focused.
Hallgrimsson responded: "I've said before, we're not playing with genocide, we're playing against genocide. We're playing against Israel, we're not playing with Israel."
Speaking to reporters in New York, Martin called for the comments to be withdrawn.
"I think those are unacceptable remarks. They should be withdrawn."
Martin also referred to comments previously made by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regarding the scale of destruction and loss of life resulting from Israel’s war in Gaza following the Hamas attack in October.
"I think [UN Chief] Antonio Guterres said that he had never in his lifetime seen the level and scale and death and destruction as he witnessed in terms of the Israeli government's war on Gaza in the aftermath of the horrific Hamas attack in October preceding the war," he said.
"Our manager is saying the exact same thing. And Israel can't keep denying what the world knows and what the world understands," Martin added.
The dispute followed criticism from the Israel Football Association after Hallgrimsson was asked whether the political circumstances surrounding Ireland’s upcoming matches against Israel could make it difficult to keep his players focused.
Hallgrimsson responded: "I've said before, we're not playing with genocide, we're playing against genocide. We're playing against Israel, we're not playing with Israel."
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