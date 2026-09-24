MCIT Receives Recognition Award From UDST

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) received a recognition award from the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST), in recognition of the strong partnership between the two institutions and the Ministry's contribution to advancing areas of mutual collaboration.

The award was received by Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Industry Affairs, Reem Mohammed Al Mansoori, during a recognition ceremony hosted by UDST at Rosewood Hotel Doha, in the presence of representatives from the University's partners and various organisations.

MCIT and UDST have established a partnership focused on developing digital capabilities, promoting knowledge and expertise exchange, and strengthening alignment between academic outcomes and the evolving needs of the digital sector.

Key areas of collaboration include the Winter School on Artificial Intelligence and Software Engineering, first launched in 2025 and held for a second edition in January 2026. The programme brought together academics, researchers, and professionals for lectures and hands-on workshops covering advanced topics in artificial intelligence and software engineering.

The partnership also extends to research and development and advanced digital technologies, supporting national capacity building, strengthening the link between academic expertise and practical applications, and developing the skills needed to keep pace with the rapid evolution of the communications and information technology sector.

One of the key areas of cooperation between the MCIT and UDST is the Winter School in Artificial Intelligence and Software Engineering initiative, which aims to develop digital capabilities and enhance advanced skills to keep pace with the rapid developments in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector.

The first and second editions achieved notable success through specialised sessions and hands-on workshops covering artificial intelligence, software engineering, and emerging technologies, with the participation of academics, researchers, students, and professionals.

Building on this success, both parties are preparing to launch the third edition of the Winter School, continuing their efforts to promote knowledge exchange and develop skills in the latest fields of artificial intelligence and technology.

MCIT continues to strengthen its partnerships with academic institutions across the State of Qatar to support the development of national talent, foster closer alignment between education and the needs of the digital industry, and contribute to the objectives of the Digital Agenda 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030.