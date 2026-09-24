Qatar Participates In Joint Ministerial Meeting For GCC Foreign Ministers With ASEAN
New York, USA: The State of Qatar participated in the joint ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministers of Foreign Affairs and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Thursday, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.
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