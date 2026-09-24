Qatar Participates In Ministerial Meeting Of Group Of Friends Of Victims Of Terrorism

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York, USA: The State of Qatar participated in the Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends of Victims of Terrorism, held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by Director of the International Organizations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

In her remarks at the meeting, Her Excellency emphasized the importance of renewing the international commitment to the rights of victims and survivors of terrorism, supporting their resilience and recovery, and enhancing their role in amplifying their voices and experiences through international forums.

Her Excellency commended the efforts of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) in translating international commitments into tangible support and technical assistance for member states, pointing to the contributions of the Global Programme on Parliamentary Engagement in Preventing and Countering Terrorism, implemented through the UNOCT Programme Office in Doha, in raising parliamentary awareness of the issues facing victims of terrorism and supporting their rights and needs.

Her Excellency explained that the State of Qatar's national priorities align with international priorities in this field, noting that the comprehensive national strategy for combating terrorism is consistent with the four pillars of the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

Her Excellency reiterated the State of Qatar's commitment to the efforts of the Group of Friends of Victims of Terrorism aimed at promoting and supporting the rights of victims and survivors.