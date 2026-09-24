Kahramaa Wins MEFMA Award For FM Implementation In Large-Scale Projects

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has won the FM Implementation in Large-Scale Projects award at the fifth edition of the MEFMA Awards of Excellence in Facilities Management (FM), organised by the Middle East Facilities Management Association (MEFMA).

Kahramaa said the award reflects its leadership in adopting international best practices in facilities and asset management, while highlighting its success in harnessing digital transformation and institutional innovation to enhance operational efficiency and drive sustainability.

The award recognized Kahramaa's Asset Tracking System project, which uses barcode technology and is integrated with the corporation's maintenance management system within its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. The project spans more than 600 operational sites.