Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Several Officials On Sidelines Of 81St UNGA Session

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York, USA: The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi held separate meetings on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.His Excellency met separately with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin HE Corinne Amori Brunet, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia HE Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali HE Abdoulaye Diop and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania HE Luminita Odobescu, He also met with the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic HE Maria Tripodi, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs HE Allison Hooker, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) HE Rafael Grossi, European Union Special Representative for the Gulf region HE Luigi Di Maio, and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) HE Rabab Fatima.

The meetings discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to deepen and expand it, the latest developments in the region, and a range of issues of mutual interest.