Ambassadors Welcome Amir's Call For Dialogue And Diplomacy At UN

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Doha, Qatar: Echoing the key messages of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's address to the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, ambassadors accredited to Qatar have welcomed the emphasis on dialogue, diplomacy, respect for sovereignty and international law as essential to addressing regional and global challenges.

They said H H Amir's call for peaceful solutions, negotiations and multilateral cooperation resonated with their respective countries' longstanding commitment to international law, peaceful settlement of disputes and a rules-based international order.

Ambassador of Japan

H E Naoto Hisajima

As Ambassador of Japan to the State of Qatar, I commend Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for his timely and compelling address to the current session of the United Nations General Assembly. His Highness's emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy, respect for sovereignty and the rights of peoples, and fair solutions grounded in international law resonates deeply with Japan's enduring commitment to a rules-based international order. We also recall with profound respect the recent tribute paid at the United Nations to the distinguished legacy and service of late Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Japan shares Qatar's conviction that durable peace rests on the Charter of the United Nations and the peaceful settlement of disputes. We also underscore the imperative of safeguarding freedom of navigation and maritime security, including in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

On the question of Palestine, Japan is gravely concerned by the catastrophic humanitarian situation. Ultimately, a just and lasting peace requires a two-state solution, consistent with relevant UN resolutions and international law.

Japan values its longstanding friendship with the State of Qatar and recognises Qatar's vital contributions to mediation, humanitarian action, development, and partnership with the United Nations. We will continue to uphold and promote a free and open international order based on the rule of law, including the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and freedom of navigation. Japan remains committed to working closely with the Qatari leadership and the international community to support peaceful solutions, uphold international norms, and foster an environment where dialogue prevails over violence.

Ambassador of Malta

H E Maria Camilleri Calleja

Listening to H H Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's address the 81st UN General Assembly yesterday, I was particularly struck by his steadfast belief in dialogue and diplomacy, even at a time of profound regional uncertainty.

As Malta's Ambassador to Qatar, I see important resonance with Malta's own commitment to neutrality, multilateralism and peaceful resolution of dispute. Small states understand deeply that international law, international humanitarian law, international maritime law and strong multilateral institutions are not abstract principles: they are essential safeguards embedded in the multilateral rules-based approach.

Qatar's continued investment in mediation reminds us that diplomacy requires patience, persistence, consistency, courage and, above all, the determination to keep channels of communication open. Malta subscribes to this approach and wholeheartedly supports it.

Amir participates in opening session of UN General Assembly Diplomats praise Amir's UN address, commitment to peace

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Ambassador of Pakistan

H E Muhammad Aamer

Pakistan highly commends and welcomes the powerful and far-sighted address delivered on Tuesday by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at the opening session of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

His Highness's remarks come at a critical juncture as the Middle East traverses one of the most volatile and dangerous phases in its modern history. The Amir has placed dialogue, negotiation and mediation at the heart of his address at a moment when the Gulf could least afford miscalculation. His Highness reminded the world that time does not heal conflicts left without a just settlement, it only compounds their costs.

His Highness the Amir's principled stance on a number of international issues. We strongly endorse Qatar's unwavering condemnation of ongoing aggressions in Gaza and Lebanon and join Qatar in demanding that international law be applied universally, equally, and without double standards across all member states of the United Nations.

Both nations reaffirm their support for an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem (al-Quds al-Sharif) as its capital. Furthermore, they demand that Israel fully adhere to its ceasefire commitments, execute a complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, terminate the blockade, and guarantee unhindered access for humanitarian aid. Pakistan aligns with the Amir's principled position that international disputes must be resolved through diplomatic dialogue anchored in international law.

H H the Amir highlighted deep concern regarding the broader economic ramifications of the Gulf crisis. The Amir also emphasised that when vital energy supply lines are utilised as instruments of geopolitical pressure, vulnerable populations far removed from the conflict bear the burden through inflated costs for essential food and medicine, a severe economic challenge that Pakistan acutely experiences.

As Pakistan's own delegation, led by honourable Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, convenes in New York to advocate for dialogue and diplomacy, we find deep alignment with Qatar's foundational foreign policy premise that the true regional stability cannot exist without a functioning, multi-lateral security system grounded in peaceful negotiation. Opportunities for diplomatic engagement must never be squandered or delayed.

Ambassador of Czech Republic

H E Marta Hušková

We followed H H the Amir's speech with great attention. I think his emphasis on dialogue, diplomacy, respect for sovereignty and international law is particularly important at this very difficult moment for the region.

Qatar has an important role as a mediator and as a country that maintains channels of communication with different actors. From our perspective, these channels are extremely valuable as diplomacy matters most not between friends, but between adversaries. Because even when agreement seems distant, ultimately there is no sustainable alternative to diplomacy and political solutions.

We also appreciate His Highness' call for greater regional cooperation and a stronger framework for regional security. Czechia fully supports the principle that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states must be respected and that disputes should be addressed through peaceful means. His Highness as well as the President of the Czech Republic emphasized in their speeches that rules are essential. Rules that will be binding for everyone. Only then can dialogue and diplomacy work.

Czechia values Qatar as a partner and appreciates its diplomatic engagement. President Pavel in his speech underlined that most of the current challenges are global. No nation can meet them alone. Therefore, Czechia will continue to partner Qatar in pursuing the idea that escalation must be avoided and that diplomacy must remain at the center of international efforts.

Ambassador of Vietnam

H E Nguyen Huy Hiep

I highly appreciate His Highness the Amir's address, particularly his clear and principled emphasis on dialogue, negotiation and respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and international law as the foundations for resolving conflicts. His Highness's call for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and returning to negotiations, together with Qatar's continued efforts as a trusted mediator and facilitator of dialogue, reflects a constructive and responsible approach to preventing further escalation and promoting lasting regional peace and stability.

I also welcome H H the Amir's reaffirmation of Qatar's commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, as well as his emphasis on the close interconnection between peace, security and development. These principles are fully consistent with Vietnam's longstanding commitment to peaceful settlement of disputes, respect for international law and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

I highly value Qatar's continued contribution to mediation and humanitarian efforts, and share His Highness the Amir's conviction that dialogue and peaceful coexistence remain essential to building a more peaceful, stable and cooperative region.

Ambassador of Rwanda

H E Igor Marara Kayinamura

The Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's address reflects Qatar's consistent commitment to dialogue, mediation and peaceful solutions.

Rwanda has experienced the benefits of this approach firsthand several times. We commend Qatar's constructive diplomacy and its continued contribution to building bridges and fostering understanding in the world.