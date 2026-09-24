Qatar Foundation Appoints Dr. Hend Zainal As President Of Higher Education

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation has announced the appointment of Dr. Hend Zainal as the organization's President of Higher Education, with effect from January 1, 2027.

Dr. Hend began her career in 2005 within the field of higher education through roles at a number of Qatar Foundation (QF) partner universities. She joined QF in 2015, where she has been instrumental in the advancement and execution of the organization's higher education strategy.

As President of Higher Education at QF, she will oversee the continued advancement of this strategy, QF's unique higher education model, and its partnerships with international universities, as well as the programs and opportunities that QF's Higher Education Division provides to support students throughout their academic journey.