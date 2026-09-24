Mol Records 644 Violations, Closes 388 Non-Compliant Work Sites

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour recorded 644 violations and the closure of 388 non-compliant work sites during the 2026 Heat Stress Prevention Campaign, highlighting the scale of enforcement efforts aimed at ensuring workplaces comply with heat-stress prevention and occupational safety requirements.

The figures in a social media post were recorded during 1,638 on-site inspection visits conducted as part of the campaign by the Ministry of Labour and its partners.

The enforcement action represents a significant component of the campaign, which combines workplace inspections with awareness and preventive measures to protect workers from heat-related risks.

The Ministry of Labour stated that the 388 work sites closed for non-compliance demonstrate that authorities took direct enforcement action against entities that failed to meet the required safety measures.

Meanwhile, 644 violations were recorded, reflecting breaches identified during the campaign's inspection activities.

Beyond enforcement, the campaign sought to increase compliance through direct engagement with employers and workers. Authorities conducted 522 field awareness visits and organised 30 awareness seminars, benefiting 3,555 people.

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A total of 55 companies participated in the awareness and prevention initiatives, while 1,072 awareness materials were distributed during field activities

The Ministry explained that the campaign also used traditional and digital media to reinforce heat-stress prevention messages. It generated 17 press articles, one radio interview and three television interviews, alongside 40 awareness posts and 18 press and news reports.

Digital awareness content published as part of the campaign recorded 103,655 views, extending the reach of occupational safety messages to the wider community.

The Ministry of Labour continue to emphasise preventive awareness alongside enforcement, with the campaign designed to encourage employers to comply with occupational safety and health standards and reduce workplace risks associated with heat exposure