Uzbekistan, China Ink Protocol To Expand International Road Transport

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and China have signed a protocol to amend their agreement on international road transportation on Sept. 23 in China.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Transport Minister Ilhom Mahkamov and China's Transport Minister Liu Wei during Mahkamov's working visit to China.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the ministers discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral transport cooperation, with particular attention to expanding international road freight services, creating more favorable conditions for national carriers, increasing cargo volumes and improving transport and logistics links.

“The protocol will create additional opportunities for Uzbek and Chinese carriers, improve the efficiency of existing transport routes and support the growth of mutual and transit cargo flows,” Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport said.

The sides also discussed cooperation in civil aviation, including increasing the number of flights between cities in Uzbekistan and China, expanding flight destinations and creating additional opportunities for passenger and cargo transportation.

The protocol is designed to further develop the legal framework governing international road transportation between the two countries and establish conditions for more efficient cross-border road services.

Its implementation is expected to reduce administrative barriers, improve the use of existing transport routes and facilitate additional mutual and transit freight flows.

Moreover, the agreement is expected to strengthen transport connectivity between Uzbekistan and China and support the development of international transport corridors linking China with Central Asia and other regions.

The parties confirmed their interest in expanding practical cooperation and agreed to continue joint work on implementing the agreements reached during the meeting.