Guinea-Bissau National Day
On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my warmest congratulations to the people of Guinea-Bissau as they mark their 53rd National Day.
The United States values its growing economic partnership with Guinea-Bissau, particularly in the energy sector. Together, we are deepening our cooperation and expanding opportunities for trade and investment in ways that benefit both the American and Bissau-Guinean peoples.
As Guinea-Bissau celebrates this important occasion, I wish you every success. The United States looks forward to strengthening our relationship in the years ahead.
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