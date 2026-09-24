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Guinea-Bissau National Day

Guinea-Bissau National Day


2026-09-24 04:02:16
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my warmest congratulations to the people of Guinea-Bissau as they mark their 53rd National Day.

The United States values its growing economic partnership with Guinea-Bissau, particularly in the energy sector. Together, we are deepening our cooperation and expanding opportunities for trade and investment in ways that benefit both the American and Bissau-Guinean peoples.

As Guinea-Bissau celebrates this important occasion, I wish you every success. The United States looks forward to strengthening our relationship in the years ahead.

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U.S. Department of State

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