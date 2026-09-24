Guinea-Bissau National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my warmest congratulations to the people of Guinea-Bissau as they mark their 53rd National Day.

The United States values its growing economic partnership with Guinea-Bissau, particularly in the energy sector. Together, we are deepening our cooperation and expanding opportunities for trade and investment in ways that benefit both the American and Bissau-Guinean peoples.

As Guinea-Bissau celebrates this important occasion, I wish you every success. The United States looks forward to strengthening our relationship in the years ahead.