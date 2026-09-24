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Replacement In Bonds For New Lending - Nykredit Realkredit A/S / Totalkredit A/S


2026-09-24 04:02:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

24/09/2026

Replacement in bonds for new lending

On October 1, 2026, the following replacement of bonds for new loan offers will take place in Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S.

Bond Type Current Bond New Bond
Euribor3 (SDO)
 ISIN DK0009547994 ISIN DK0009554347
Interest rate spread 0.54% Interest rate spread 0.26%
Maturity date 01-04-2028 Maturity date 01-10-2029
Closing date 31-01-2028 Closing date 31-07-2029
Euribor3 (RO)
 ISIN DK0009554420
Interest rate spread 0.35%
Maturity date 01-04-2029
Closing date 31-01-2029

Loan disbursement will occur in the bond specified in the loan offer. The current bond can still be used for new lending until the closing date, but starting from the change date, the new bond will be the standard bond in the loan offer systems.

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment

  • Meddelelse_UK

MENAFN24092026004107003653ID1111708408



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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