VR Submits NOI Permit Amendment To Expand Drill Sites For Its New Boston Moly-Tungsten-Copper-Silver Porphyry Project In Nevada

The planning process has begun for follow-up drilling to hole NB26-003 completed in June which intersected 317 m at 0.77% CuEq* starting at surface, above 419 m of 0.48% CuEq*, in 2,892 ft (881 m) of continuous polymetallic stockwork veining (NR dated Aug. 16, 2026).

The Company received its current NOI permit for the Jeep Mine area this spring, March 6, 2026, within 15 business days of application, and anticipates a similar process time frame for the current amendment application to double the number of permitted drill sites from eight to sixteen.

Dr. Michael Gunning, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented:“On the heels of our recently completed strategic-level private placement, our focus is on the immediate start-up of exploration planning for the continuation of drilling at New Boston.

Figure 1 is a panorama field photograph from 2023 to remind us of both the sheer scale of the polymetallic vein system exposed on surface at New Boston, and the advantages of its location. Shown is the location of Jeep Mine, the focus of current drill plans in the western half of the 3 - 4 km strike of the porphyry-skarn system overall.

Figure 2 is a field photograph from the spring showing the along-strike potential of the tungsten-rich upper mineral interval in hole NB26-003 at Jeep Mine, and the network of pre-existing roads and trails which will facilitate cost-effective follow-up drilling planned for this fall for the project.

Figure 3 shows the drills sites in the NOI amendment application which provide greater coverage across the IP chargeability shell in the western half of the overall skarn and porphyry system exposed on surface.

Figure 4 shows the interplay between stratigraphy, structure and IP and conductivity geophysical attributes in relation to the 2,900 ft intersection of polyphase stockwork veining in hole NB26-003. Drill holes prioritized in the follow-up program planned for this fall incorporate all of these attributes.

We look forward to providing further updates as our drill planning advances at New Boston.”

On-site field video's taken this spring are available on the New Boston Project Page on the Company's website at . They further illustrate the key messages here with regard to vein intensity at New Boston, and the history and strength of local infrastructure in the region for mineral exploration.







Figure 1. New Boston has scale. Sheeted dykes and sheeted and stockwork veins with tungsten, moly, copper and silver are exposed on surface over an east-west strike length of more than 3km. Yellow text highlights, for example, silver content in surface grab samples of veins by VR. Conductivity anomalies at East Zone were drilled by VR in 2024. Co-spatial conductivity - IP chargeability anomalies at Jeep Mine are the target for drilling in 2026. The view also emphasizes the strong local infrastructure at New Boston.







Figure 2. View east at Jeep Mine from the Blue Ribbon skarns located to the west, at the western end of the 3-4 km skarn and porphyry system at New Boston. The drill at NB26-003 is visible in the left middle-ground, on the northern flank of the Jeep Mine hill where veins at surface contain moly, tungsten, copper and silver mineralization. Drill hole NB26-003 was inclined steeply to the south (towards the right in this photo), to drill across limestone host-rick strata dipping to the left, and down into the large, red-brown garnet alteration zone that is clearly visible in front of the drill and which forms the upper, tungsten-rich mineral interval in NB26-003 that will be the focus of follow up drilling this fall, taking advantage of the historic road network visible in this photo. The geophysical profile in Figure 4 provides the framework for conductivity and IP attributes of this overall target.







Figure 3. Blue circles are locations of the 16 drill sites in the current NOI drill permit amendment application, including the drill collar and trace for drill hole NB26-003 completed in June, shown on a plan map of the 3D-array DCIP geophysical survey completed at New Boston in 2023. Shown are IP iso-shells on a conductivity base map, 200m depth slice. Chargeability values at the Jeep Mine range from 15–21 mV/V. Line H-H' is the transect line for the conductivity profile shown in Figure 4 below. Mineralized sheeted veins strike for 2,100 m east-west across Jeep Mine through East Zone (see photo in Figure 1 ).







Figure 4. North-south conductivity profile for 3D-array DCIP survey shown in plan in Figure 3 above, with off-section drill trace for hole NB26-003 completed at -75 towards 145 azimuth. Host-rock Triassic limestone stratigraphy is north-dipping across the New Boston property. The two IP chargeability bodies range from 15-21 mV/V. NB26-003 targeted the south-plunging conductivity anomaly starting from surface and cross-cutting stratigraphy, into the co-spatial IP root and through the CCT stratigraphic contact below the south flank of Jeep Mine hill. The model is clipped at 500 m depth by convention; there is no bottom to the IP anomaly at Jeep Mine in the inversion model, consistent with the sulfide-bearing veins throughout 2,892 ft of drill core in NB26-003.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Technical information disclosed by the Company has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Technical information contained in this document, and on the Company's website, has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by the President & CEO, Dr. Michael Gunning, PhD, P.Geo., a non-independent Qualified Person.

* The reader is referred to the previous news release dated August 16th for a fulsome description of the use of the terms mineral interval and CuEq, and an overview of QAQC protocols for geochemical sampling of drill core for the New Boston project.

Stock Option Allocation. The Company has approved an aggregate allocation of 400,000 RSUs, 800,000 DSUs and 1,950,000 incentive stock options at a price of $0.56 and exercisable for a period of five years to certain directors, officers and consultants to the Company, in accordance with the terms of the Company's equity incentive plans. The equity grants remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT VR RESOURCES LTD .

VR is an established junior exploration company based in Vancouver. VR evaluates, explores and advances opportunities in copper, gold and critical metals in Nevada, USA, and Ontario, Canada. VR applies modern exploration technologies, in-house experience and expertise in greenfields exploration to large-footprint mineral systems in underexplored areas/districts. The foundation of VR is the proven track record of its Board and Management in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A. VR is well funded for its exploration business. VR owns its projects outright and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

For more detailed information on the Corporation, and it mineral exploration projects, please visit the Company's website at

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dr. Michael H. Gunning

President & CEO