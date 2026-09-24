Betonway At Canton Fair: Showcasing Innovation As A China Leading GN Pan Manufacturer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) JIANGMEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Canton Fair Stage: Betonway Highlights Commercial GN Pan SeriesAt the Canton Fair, international trade buyers and commercial catering professionals gathered to explore practical equipment solutions designed for high-density food service operations. Exhibiting its comprehensive commercial kitchenware portfolio, Betonway , the independent brand developed by Jiangmen Pengjiang District Daosheng Stainless Steel Co., Ltd., placed a strong focus on its range of standard and specialized Gastronorm containers. The designated exhibition space presented a structured showcase of food pan configurations specifically manufactured for steam tables, prep stations, holding units, and refrigerated display counters. Company technical representatives spent the exhibition engaging in direct conversations with global procurement teams, commercial equipment distributors, and hospitality buyers from key overseas markets, including the Middle East and Europe. These discussions centered primarily on long-term structural durability, strict food safety compliance, and practical design updates required for demanding modern kitchen workflows.Positioned prominently in the commercial catering equipment section, the live display allowed visiting procurement specialists to examine material thickness, corner reinforcement, edge construction, and nesting stackability firsthand. Rather than presenting generic food service hardware, Jiangmen Pengjiang District Daosheng Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. structured the entire exhibit around resolving specific operational challenges encountered daily in high-volume commercial kitchens, such as thermal deformation under continuous heat, perimeter liquid leakage during transfer, and inefficient storage handling. As a China leading GN Pan manufacturer, Betonway utilized the international gathering to show how precise press tooling, controlled draw depths, and strict dimensional tolerances directly improve daily kitchen efficiency across hotels, commercial restaurants, staff canteens, and large institutional catering operations.Product Engineering: From Heavy-Duty Stacking Pans to Sealing LidsThe technical core of the exhibition presentation highlighted specific functional features built into the comprehensive Gastronorm container range. Standard GN Pan items produced by Jiangmen Pengjiang District Daosheng Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. are manufactured from select food-grade stainless steel raw materials chosen for superior corrosion resistance, ease of sanitation, and permanent structural rigidity. A key structural engineering feature involves specialized anti-jamming stacking grooves precision-molded along the outer rim. These distinct anti-jam ridges prevent tight vacuum seals from forming when empty pans are nested tightly together during storage, enabling kitchen staff to separate individual units instantly during busy meal preparation hours without risking surface scratches or physical deformation.Complementing the foundational container line, specialized Gastronorm covers introduced targeted functional upgrades engineered for transportation safety and temperature maintenance. Lids fitted with integrated food-grade silicone sealing rings create a firm perimeter seal that effectively eliminates liquid spills and splashes during food transfer between central prep kitchens and remote serving locations. Integrated pressure relief vent holes allow controlled steam release, preventing lid suction caused by internal pressure drops when hot cooked food cools down. Additional specialized lid options incorporate heavy-duty riveted handles and fine brushed surface finishes designed to withstand repetitive cleaning cycles in industrial dishwashers. Accurate manufacturing tolerances ensure these lids fit securely across standard GN 1/1, 1/2, 1/3, and smaller fractional dimensions, offering dependable hygiene preservation and thermal control.Manufacturing Infrastructure: Self-Owned Factory and Quality Control SystemsThe overall product performance and design stability demonstrated at the trade event rely directly on the established industrial base of Jiangmen Pengjiang District Daosheng Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. Established in 1993, the enterprise operates an extensive self-owned manufacturing campus spanning approximately 30,000 square meters. The production facility houses over 1,000 sets of advanced processing equipment, including automated hydraulic press lines, multi-stage precision stamping units, CNC laser cutters, and automated surface polishing systems. Owning and operating the facility directly allows full operational control over the entire production cycle, from incoming raw steel coil inspection to final product packaging, guaranteeing uniform dimensional consistency across high-volume commercial orders.Over three decades of continuous manufacturing experience have enabled Betonway to build comprehensive OEM and ODM service frameworks. The factory system supports full customization options, including tailored stainless steel grade selection, custom draw depths, laser-etched private branding, and specialized surface treatments. Beyond standard commercial hospitality channels, the facility regularly manufactures stainless steel cookware, storage vessels, and container systems for sectors with rigorous hygiene requirements. These include medical facilities, specialized kitchen automation integrators, public health services, and international emergency relief programs managed by organizations like UNICEF. This broad supply capability reinforces a rigorous internal quality assurance protocol that verifies uniform wall thickness, weld seam integrity, and food-contact material safety before any shipment leaves the plant.Industry Perspective: Practicality and Standardization Trends in Commercial KitchensExhibition exchanges between factory engineers and commercial buyers reflected a clear industry preference for real-world durability, standardized sizing, and space efficiency over superficial product redesigns. Commercial food service operators, hotel procurement directors, and regional distribution networks are prioritizing equipment that minimizes long-term replacement costs and withstands repeated thermal cycling without warping. Uniform dimensional standards defined by the international Gastronorm sizing framework remain essential for professional buyers, as precise interchangeability between combi steamers, warming cabinets, blast chillers, and service counters directly influences kitchen throughput and labor efficiency.Within this practical operating context, focused product enhancements offer immediate operational value. Growing demand for leak-resistant transportation covers, reinforced structural corners, and wear-resistant brushed finishes reflects a wider focus on food safety, hygiene protocols, and labor efficiency in commercial food prep settings. By aligning ongoing product development with these essential day-to-day requirements, a specialized GN Pan manufacturer provides effective solutions for storage, thermal insulation, and hygienic handling without introducing unnecessary mechanical complexity.Follow-Up Engagement and Information VerificationFollowing the conclusion of the event, complete product specification sheets, dimensional catalogs, and factory compliance documentation remain open for commercial verification. Overseas buyers seeking specific information on material compositions, bulk shipping schedules, or custom OEM manufacturing parameters can review official data directly through published company channels. The manufacturing team continues to respond to international inquiries regarding product testing samples, factory audit arrangements, and custom pan development projects.Interested commercial partners, catering distributors, and procurement managers can review the complete stainless steel product line, latest company updates, and corporate background details at .

Betonway

Jiangmen Pengjiang District Daosheng Stainless Steel Co.

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Betonway at Canton Fair: Showcasing Innovation as a China Leading GN Pan Manufacturer News Provided By Globalso September 24, 2026, 07:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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