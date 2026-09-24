DNE Laser Debuts D-Speed Smart High-Speed Laser Automation Unit New Edition Redefines New Standards For Metal Cutting

New Edition enhances automation and cutting consistency for high-speed metal processing.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Against the backdrop of intelligent manufacturing transformation, the metal-processing industry is at a critical juncture shifting from labor-intensive to technology-intensive operations. DNE Laser (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as DNE Laser) has grandly launched the D-Speed Intelligent High-Speed Laser Automation Unit – New Edition. Deeply integrating cutting-edge automation technologies with self-developed core hardware, it features three core strengths: full-process unmanned operation, flexible multi-scenario adaptability and breakthrough robust performance. It delivers an efficient, stable and safe intelligent manufacturing upgrade solution for metal-processing enterprises worldwide.Full-process Unmanned Operation for Higher Efficiency, Stable Quality and Reduced CostsThe D-Speed Intelligent High-Speed Laser Automation Unit – New Edition builds a fully-closed-loop automated production chain covering material loading, cutting and scrap unloading, enabling genuine 24-hour continuous unmanned operation. Starting from raw material delivery to the exchange zone, a vacuum suction cup elevator with fork-tooth anti-slip protection automatically completes precise material picking and feeding. Upon completion of cutting procedures, the exchange station efficiently swaps sheets and scraps, while the lifting elevator automatically transports scraps to the recycling platform.Most importantly, full-process automation completely eliminates human-induced errors and potential safety hazards. It not only markedly boosts output per unit time, but also guarantees high consistency and traceability of product quality, helping enterprises advance toward standardized and large-scale production.Human-Centered Design Balancing Convenience and SafetyWhile pursuing ultimate efficiency, the D-Speed Intelligent High-Speed Laser Automation Unit – New Edition places equal priority on operationalconvenience and production safety. Designed in strict accordance with ergonomic principles, it is equipped with an intuitive, streamlined smart human-machine interface featuring clear logic and a low learning threshold. It supports user-friendly“one-touch-style” simple operation and maintenance, effectively shortening staff training cycles and cutting labor costs.In terms of safety protection, this laser automation unit establishes a three-dimensional protection system ranging from physical isolation to active early-warning. Fitted with safety fences and high-sensitivity safety light curtains, together with optimized loading-unloading workflows, it delivers solid safeguards for long-term stable equipment operation and safe personnel work.Four Core Technologies Catering to Diversified Production RequirementsTo meet the growing market demand for multi-variety, small-batch and customized production, the D-Speed Intelligent High-Speed Laser Automation Unit – New Edition integrates four core technologies: magnetic sheet separation, high-precision on-line thickness measurement, high-efficiency air-blow sheet separation and mechanical sheet bending. It forms a highly flexible automatic loading-unloading system.Capable of intelligently identifying and self-adapting to metal sheets of diverse specifications and materials, the system responds rapidly and delivers precise adaptation for both standardized mass production and custom processing of complex special-shaped parts. It can be seamlessly incorporated into production rhythms across numerous industries including automobile manufacturing, precision sheet metal fabrication, rail transit and medical devices, serving as a flexible manufacturing powerhouse for enterprises to cope with dynamic market changes.Self-Developed High-Performance Main Unit: Dual Breakthroughs in Efficiency and PrecisionEquipped with DNE's self-developed high-speed laser main unit targeting high efficiency and high precision, the D-Speed Intelligent High-Speed Laser Automation Unit – New Edition boasts industry-leading performance parameters, delivering powerful support for automated production.In terms of power capacity, its maximum laser power reaches 30 kW. The broad power range enables effortless cutting of various metal materials from thin to thick sheets with outstanding stability for continuous processing.For motion control, the equipment achieves a maximum single-axis acceleration of 1.5 G, maximum combined-axis acceleration of 2.0 G and a combined-axis positioning speed of 150 m/min. It responds swiftly to commands and greatly reduces non-cutting idle travel time, maintaining high-speed processing rhythms even for complex graphics.Regarding cutting quality, leveraging self-developed cutting heads and small-core-diameter optical fibers, its cutting efficiency for 1-3 mm thin sheets rises by 22%. Combined with 7 Hz low-pass filtering technology, efficiency sees a further 15% improvement. Meanwhile, the burr height on processed cross-sections is ≤ 0.02 mm and surface roughness is ≤ Ra 3.2. It realizes perfect integration of high speed with high precision, and high efficiency with superior quality.From mass cutting of stamping components in automobile manufacturing to complex contour processing for precision sheet metal and medical devices, the D-Speed Intelligent High-Speed Laser Automation Unit – New Edition empowers enterprises across diverse sectors to achieve intelligent manufacturing transformation and upgrade through outstanding automation capability, processing precision and wide industrial adaptability.

Eileen

DNE LASER (Guangdong) Co., Ltd.

+ +86 136-7014-5102

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DNE Laser Debuts D-Speed Smart High-Speed Laser Automation Unit – New Edition Redefines New Standards for Metal Cutting News Provided By Htnxt September 24, 2026, 07:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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