Credit Glorious Property Holdings Limited Subscribes To US Dollar Bond For Vietnam Solar Park

CGPH Banque d'affaires

CGPH Banque d'affaires supported the structuring and coordination of the completed financing transaction involving the Hong Kong-based subscriber.

- Federico Lione, Founding Partner, CGPH Banque d'affairesHONG KONG, HONG KONG, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Credit Glorious Property Holdings Limited (“Credit HK”), a company incorporated in Hong Kong, has subscribed to a US dollar-denominated bond issue to finance a solar park in Vietnam. The transaction has been completed with the collaboration of CGPH Banque d'affaires, which supported the structuring and coordination of the financing.The bond was issued by a Southeast Asian company operating in the energy sector. Credit HK's subscription provided the project with a source of international financing through a US dollar-denominated debt instrument.Asian capital and European advisory expertiseThe transaction brings together a Hong Kong-based subscriber, a Southeast Asian energy company and a solar power project in Vietnam. It combines Credit HK's participation as the bond subscriber with CGPH Banque d'affaires' support in structuring the financing and coordinating the transaction process.CGPH Banque d'affaires assisted the parties in defining the financial structure and coordinating the process through to completion. The bond subscription connects the issuer's funding requirements with capital committed to financing the Vietnamese solar project.Connecting Hong Kong and Vietnam“The energy transition takes shape when capital can cross markets and legal systems to reach the project itself,” said Federico Lione, Founding Partner of CGPH Banque d'affaires.“In this transaction, a US dollar-denominated bond created a bridge between Hong Kong and Vietnam, translating an industrial financing need into a structure that an investor could subscribe to.”The transaction illustrates the respective roles of the parties: Credit HK subscribed to the bond issue, while CGPH Banque d'affaires contributed financial structuring and coordination support.The financial terms of the issue, the identity of the issuer and the technical specifications of the solar park are not being disclosed.About Credit Glorious Property Holdings Limited HKCredit Glorious Property Holdings Limited (“Credit HK”) is a company incorporated in Hong Kong. In this transaction, it subscribed to the US dollar-denominated bond issue intended to finance the solar park project in Vietnam.About CGPH Banque d'affairesCGPH Banque d'affaires is an independent corporate finance and strategic advisory firm based in Paris La Défense. It advises companies, shareholders and professional investors on financing, growth and corporate transformation.

Kolyo Boichev

CGPH Banque d'affaires

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Credit Glorious Property Holdings Limited Subscribes to US Dollar Bond for Vietnam Solar Park News Provided By CGPH Banque d'affaires September 24, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Technology



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